Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, is set to present its cutting-edge4G/5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions at MWC 2025 on March 3-6, with a special focus on its innovative Macro Base Station. Hytera's 4G/5G solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of mobile network operators (MNOs) and private LTE users requiring high-speed, reliable connectivity, aiming to bring more flexible and efficient network deployment and connectivity experiences to the global communications market.

Hytera's 4G/5G broadband solutions are built on advanced software and hardware architecture, particularly the BBU5801M, a 4G&5G Dual Mode Baseband Unit, which supports up to six baseband boards, 18 LTE cells, and up to 5,400 active users. This scalability ensures that operators can manage growing user demand and increasing data needs, optimizing network resource allocation and enhancing overall network efficiency and user experience. Additionally, it supports 5G networks, accommodating up to 12 NR cells, and is compatible with both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) architectures. This flexibility allows operators to deploy 5G more efficiently, reducing construction and operational costs while accelerating network expansion and commercialization.

Hytera's RRU5800 and RRU5801 Remote Radio Units support mainstream LTE frequency bands and provide powerful transmission capabilities, ensuring stable and efficient networks even in high-density environments. With RRU5800 offering 40W per channel and the high-power RRU5801 offering 60W per channel, Hytera provides operators with flexible deployment options to meet the needs of various regions and network scales.

Hytera's technology supports dual carriers, carrier aggregation, MIMO, and 256QAM high-order modulation, improving spectral efficiency and data transfer speed. This translates into a more stable network experience, lower latency, and higher bandwidth essential for applications like IoT, smart cities, and autonomous driving, ensuring smooth and efficient data services. In critical sectors, Hytera's solutions guarantee business continuity and real-time data transmission, ensuring high service availability.

"Hytera's solutions are built on a dedicated architecture, ensuring adaptability as networks evolve," said Yunxia Yang, President of MBB Product Line at Hytera. "While 4G LTE remains strong in the global market, 5G brings a vast potential to transform vertical industries. As a leader in the PMR (Professional Mobile Radio) market and an emerging force in the mobile broadband, Hytera will continue driving innovation, providing operators and industries with scalable, high-performance RAN solutions that meet the connectivity demands of the future."

Hytera has long been a trusted name in the PMR industry, having deployed more than 4,000 PMR networks globally and providing critical communication solutions to over 18 million industry users worldwide. Building on its strong PMR foundations and expertise in multi-mode terminals, Hytera began 4G broadband R&D in 2015 and started providing solutions in 2017, including core networks, base stations, and terminals. Its MCS-based public network communication solution for operators launched in 2017 was widely adopted due to its seamless convergence of public and private networks. This journey has led to fruitful partnerships and mutual successes with suppliers and clients, marking a pivotal step in Hytera's growth into the broadband sector.

Hytera invites MNOs, private LTE operators, industrial users, and mission-critical communication professionals and stakeholders to find out more about its RAN strength at Booth 6G44 during MWC25.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225992455/en/

Contacts:

Hytera

lele.yao@hytera.com