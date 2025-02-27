PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement SA (VE) released a profit for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at EUR1.098 billion, or EUR1.40 per share. This compares with EUR937 million, or EUR1.19 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to EUR44.692 billion from EUR45.351 billion last year.Veolia Environnement SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR1.098 Bln. vs. EUR937 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.40 vs. EUR1.19 last year. -Revenue: EUR44.692 Bln vs. EUR45.351 Bln last year.For the full year, the company recorded a current net income of EUR 1.530 billion or EUR 2.13 per share, higher than last year's EUR 1.335 billion or EUR 1.89 per share.For the full-year 2024, the company will pay a dividend of EUR 1.40 per share on May 14, up 12 percent from the previous year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Veolia expects a year-on-year current net income growth of around 9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX