Hilbert Group CEO to Present Q4 2024 Report and Give 2025 Outlook

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Hilbert Group AB's (Nasdaq:HILB B) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Barnali Biswal, will present the company's Q4 financial results on Friday the 28th of February @ 11:30am CET. The presentation will cover key performance highlights, strategic initiatives, and an outlook for 2025.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the link below, with a replay accessible shortly after the event:
Presentation link
For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group
About Us
Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.
Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.
Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.
For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group
