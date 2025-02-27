Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
27.02.25
09:59 Uhr
0,449 Euro
-0,015
-3,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 10:50 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group CEO to Present Q4 2024 Report and Give 2025 Outlook

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Hilbert Group AB's (Nasdaq:HILB B) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Barnali Biswal, will present the company's Q4 financial results on Friday the 28th of February @ 11:30am CET. The presentation will cover key performance highlights, strategic initiatives, and an outlook for 2025.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the link below, with a replay accessible shortly after the event:

Presentation link

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group CEO to Present Q4 2024 Report and Give 2025 Outlook

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
