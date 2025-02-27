WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viatris Inc. (VTRS):Earnings: -$516.5 million in Q4 vs. -$765.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.43 in Q4 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viatris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $655.6 million or $0.54 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $3.528 billion in Q4 vs. $3.837 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX