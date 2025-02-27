WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LGND), while reporting a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, on Thursday confirmed fiscal 2025 forecast.For fiscal 2025, Ligand continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range from approximately $6.00 to $6.25 and total revenue of $180 million to $200 million.The Wall Street analysts, on average, expect earnings of $6.14 per share on revenues of $188.77 million for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In its fourth quarter, net loss was $31.09 million, compared to prior year's profit of $18.19 million. Loss per share was $1.64, compared to earnings of $1.03 in the same period last year.Adjusted earnings were $25.22 million or $1.27 per share for the period. Analysts projected $1.19 per share.Revenue for the quarter climbed to $42.81 million from $28.10 million in the same period last year. The analysts expected revenues of $39.03 million.In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Ligand Pharma shares were losing around 0.8 percent to trade at $114.10.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX