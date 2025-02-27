WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled -$81.03 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$178.39 million, or -$1.44 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 69.7% to $88.31 million from $291.34 million last year.Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$81.03 Mln. vs. -$178.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.51 vs. -$1.44 last year. -Revenue: $88.31 Mln vs. $291.34 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX