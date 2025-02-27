Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, will showcase its HyTalk MC solution at MWC25, held from March 3-6 in Barcelona. Designed for critical sectors such as public safety, energy, and transportation, HyTalk MC enhances operational efficiency with reliable, secure, and high-performance communication tailored for mission-critical environments.

Hytera's 3GPP-compliant MCX solution integrates an MCS service platform, a Network Management System (NMS), a unified visualized dispatching system, and versatile devices. With mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT), data (MCData), and video (MCVideo) services, it ensures instant, resilient communication across industries.

HyTalk MC delivers seamless interoperability across networks (TETRA, DMR) and devices (dual-mode radios, body cameras, PoC devices), breaking down communication silos across agencies and organizations. By adhering to MCS standard interfaces and protocols, it integrates smoothly with MCS broadband products from multiple vendors, preserving customer investments and offering deployment flexibility. The Rx/N5 standard interface ensures traffic prioritization, even in congested networks.

HyTalk MC employs advanced encryption technologies such as KMS, SAKKE, ECCSI, and AES, ensuring end-to-end protection for voice, video, and data. A multi-layered security framework safeguards identity, applications, and communication, providing robust protection against cyber threats. With high-priority traffic management, it guarantees uninterrupted connectivity, ensuring real-time situational awareness in critical operations.

The solution leverages existing LTE and 5G infrastructure, either of operators' or self-owned, offering a cost-effective path to mission-critical services. As governments drive PMR and broadband convergence, MCX solutions are gaining traction, aligning with global standards and creating new opportunities in public safety and industrial sectors.

With the rising demand for mission-critical communication, 3GPP-compliant MCX technology is evolving rapidly. The HyTalk MC solution ensures high reliability, real-time multimedia transmission, cross-network interoperability, and 5G evolution capabilities, delivering seamless communication in high-stakes situations. Supporting technologies like 5G, IoT, and edge computing, it enables advanced functionalities such as real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, and autonomous operations, optimizing critical communication systems.

At MWC25, Hytera will also introduce the PNC660, a 5G MCX device designed to enhance Hytera's mission-critical portfolio. Compliant with 3GPP standards, the PNC660 features superior audio quality, robust connectivity, and an intuitive user interface, making it ideal for demanding environments. This launch reinforces Hytera's commitment to future-proof solutions that evolve with the needs of professional users.

Hytera invites public safety authorities, mobile network operators (MNOs), system integrators, and mission-critical communication professionals to explore the HyTalk MC solution at Booth 6G44 during MWC25. Attendees can experience live demonstrations, hands-on showcases, and expert discussions on how Hytera is transforming mission-critical communications.

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

