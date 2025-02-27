Elsevier and Washington State University Partner to Expand Open Access Publishing

Washington State University and Elsevier Collaborate on Read and Publish Agreement to Boost Open Access and Research Visibility

New Partnership Enhances Open Access and Research Visibility

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in scientific information and analytics, and Washington State University (WSU) are pleased to announce a new Read and Publish (R&P) agreement for 2025. The five-year agreement marks a pioneering step in the Northwest American region, enabling WSU researchers to publish their work open access in Elsevier's journals and ensuring their research is accessible to a global audience.

This partnership supports WSU's commitment to advancing knowledge and providing its researchers with seamless access to high-quality scholarly content. It reflects a shared dedication to fostering open scholarship, enhancing the visibility and impact of research, and promoting innovation across the academic community.

Joel Cummings, Head of Collection Development, at Washington State University Libraries, said: "This agreement marks an exciting step forward, enabling more of Washington State University's research to be published open access and increasing its global accessibility. WSU researchers, who contribute significantly to Elsevier journals via ScienceDirect, will continue to play an active role in advancing academic knowledge."

James Tonna, VP Research Sales, Americas at Elsevier, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with Washington State University in enabling their researchers to share their work openly on a global scale. This agreement underscores our commitment to equipping institutions and researchers with the tools and access they need to inspire global collaboration and drive innovation."

About Washington State University

Washington State University is a public land-grant research university dedicated to improving lives by serving the public good. Founded in 1890, WSU is also one of the oldest land-grant universities in the American West. For more than 130 years, we have strived to unlock possibilities by empowering students, faculty, and others to create a world where all people can thrive.

In that spirit, our community welcomes scholars from around the globe and prioritizes equitable opportunities for all.

For more information, visit www.wsu.edu

About Elsevier

As a global leader in scientific information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.

We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,500 employees around the world, including 2,300 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 2,900 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy.

Together with the Elsevier Foundation , we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of?RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit www.elsevier.com.

