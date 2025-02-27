HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS WINS A STRATEGIC EUROPEAN ORDER FOR A VERY HIGH-CAPACITY HYDROGEN STATION (4 TONS H2/DAY) DEDICATED TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Grenoble, February 27, 2025 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has signed an agreement with a major player in the sector for the order of a very high-capacity hydrogen station, capable of compressing 4 tons of hydrogen per day (i.e. 160 kg per hour), to be operational by early 2026. This order is a first in Europe for an infrastructure of this scale, and once again demonstrates HRS's ability to meet the growing needs of the market.

Following a competitive bidding process, this company, committed to the energy transition, chose HRS for its proven expertise and ability to design innovative, high-performance solutions. The station will be installed in a major European urban center in the first half of 2026 and will enable the continuous daily refueling to public transport.

HRS is thus reinforcing its leadership in meeting the demands of public transport operators, which are looking for reliable, high-performance solutions to decarbonize their fleets. This project is further proof of HRS's ability to offer customized solutions for refueling of Europe's largest fleet of hydrogen public transport vehicles to date.

To meet the customer's needs, HRS has developed a large-scale industrial solution, integrating a compression capacity of 160 kg of hydrogen per hour and 6 distribution terminals. This order strengthens HRS's presence in a fast-growing European market and confirms its expertise in developing stations for heavy-duty mobility. Last but not least, it is further proof of the recognition of HRS's ability to deliver by the biggest customers.

Implementation of this agreement will begin shortly, and HRS will provide further details in a subsequent press release.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, said: "This recognition from a major player for this ambitious project is a validation of our constant efforts to meet the challenges of the energy transition. This first order for our HRS160 is an important milestone for HRS, rewarding the commitment of our teams to developing ever more efficient stations adapted to the growing needs of the market. I am convinced that this station will demonstrate the relevance of hydrogen for refueling heavy vehicle fleets, and pave the way for new opportunities."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-eight stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

