Physitrack PLC - Interim Report: January - December 2024

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) Resilience and Growth: Achieving Positive Cashflow and Momentum in Q4 2024 While Building a Unified Vision for 2025.

Fourth quarter: 1st October - 31st December 2024

Revenue increased by 14 per cent to generate total sales of EUR 4.2m (EUR 3.7m). This growth was achieved in Lifecare division (14 per cent) and the Wellness division (13 per cent).

Subscription revenue increased 17 per cent (EUR 0.5m) to EUR 3.5m and now makes up 83 per cent of total group revenue, an increase from 81 in the prior year's comparative.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.9m (EUR 0.9m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22 per cent (23 per cent).

Adjusted operating loss of EUR 0.2m (loss EUR 0.01m) was generated resulting in a margin of -5 per cent (-4 per cent).

Adjusted ordinary and diluted profit per share totalled EUR (0.00) (EUR 0.01).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 1.4m (EUR 1.4m).

Free cash flow for the quarter was a net inflow of EUR 0.4m (inflow EUR 0.3m).

Year ended: 1st January - 31st December 2024

Revenue increased by 10 per cent to generate total sales of EUR 16.2m (EUR 14.7m). This growth was achieved in the Lifecare division (10 per cent) and Wellness divisions (9 per cent).

Subscription revenue increased 18 per cent (EUR 2.1m) to EUR 13.3m and now makes up 82 per cent of total group revenue, a significant increase from the prior year's comparative of 76 per cent.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.9m (EUR 3.5m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 per cent (24 per cent).

Adjusted operating loss of EUR 0.5m (loss EUR 0.1m) was generated resulting in a margin of -3 per cent (-1 per cent)

Adjusted ordinary and diluted profit per share totaled EUR (0.03) (EUR 0.02).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 3.6m (EUR 3.5m).

Free cash flow for YTD 2024 was a net outflow of EUR 0.8m (outflow EUR 1.1m).

Key highlights during and subsequent to the third quarter

The Lifecare business maintained its strong growth trajectory, achieving a 14 per cent increase compared to the prior year's fourth quarter and 10 per cent growth year-on-year. Notably, recurring revenue rose by an impressive 18 per cent year-on-year, driven predominantly by product-led growth strategies, underscoring the strength of the business' recurring revenue model.

The Wellness division also demonstrated strong growth, with a 13 per cent increase compared to prior-year quarters and 9 per cent growth year-on-year. While these figures represent positive momentum, they fell short of expectations due to delays in strategic initiatives. A key contributing factor was the delay in launching the localised Champion Health app, which rolled out in Sweden and Germany in November 2024. This rollout is anticipated to support stronger performance in 2025.

The company reached an agreement with Champion Health's principals to settle €0.4 million in relation to contingent consideration, payable over an 9-month period starting in August. This agreement provides greater operational control, aligning the Wellness division more closely with the successful SaaS Lifecare business. This alignment marks a key step toward consolidating operations for long-term profitable growth.

Additionally, in December 2024 and January 2025, the company announced the rationalisation of its Champion Health Plus and Champion Health businesses, signalling a strategic pivot toward a SaaS-centric model. This marks a significant shift away from a traditional bricks-and-mortar approach in the Champion Health Plus business. The rationalisation is expected to deliver cash-flow savings of approximately €0.7 million in 2025, enhancing operational efficiency and financial stability.

Despite a challenging 2024, the company remains optimistic about the future. The strategic decisions taken during the fourth quarter position the group for stronger, sustainable growth moving forward.

Group Key Performance Indicators:

EUR (€), unless otherwise stated 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Revenue 4,220,897 3,711,620 16,180,498 14,746,287 Prior period revenue growth (%) 14 6 10 19 Organic revenue / Proforma revenue growth (%) 14 8 10 17 EBITDA (4,700,700) 4,664,448 (2,085,989) 6,631,527 Operating loss / profit (5,847,244) 3,677,771 (6,504,640) 3,011,169 Adjusted EBITDA 929,393 851,934 3,903,571 3,476,537 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 22 23 24 24 Adjusted operating loss / profit (217,151) (134,743) (515,080) (143,821) Adjusted operating loss / profit margin (%) (5) (4) (3) (1) Adjusted earnings per share - (0.01) (0.03) (0.02) Operating cashflow before adjusting items 1,373,130 1,440,259 3,613,000 3,517,099 Free cash flow 355,616 325,070 (771,15) (1,052,182) Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX 121,170 (26,949) 413,187 59,250 % of revenue which is subscription 83 81 82 76

A Spotlight interview with CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin commenting on the report is available at:

https://vimeo.com/1056121034/12cba45297

Webcast conference:

February 28, 2025, at 15:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UW7dW64vR5iOJwb7oc9noA

Participants will be able to ask questions via Zoom's Q&A function.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

