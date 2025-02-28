LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L), on Friday, reported a 7% growth in FY24 revenue that amounted to £389.9 million versus £364.3 million generated in 2023.However, operating profit saw a slight decline of 1%, from £258.0 million in 2023 to £256.3 million, translating to a decrease of £1.7 million. Contrarily, the underlying operating profit grew by 4%, amounting to £273.9 million in 2024 compared to £264.6 million the previous year.Basic earnings per share saw a slight decline of 0.1p, standing at 24.4p in 2024, compared to 24.5p in 2023. On the other hand, underlying basic earnings per share grew by 4%, reaching 26.2p in 2024, up by 1.0p from the previous year's 25.2p.Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We delivered strong results, demonstrating yet again the resilience of Rightmove's business model. Consumers visited the Rightmove platform 2.3 billion times in 2024, and with the UK's largest selection of properties for sale and to rent they spent a combined 16.4 billion minutes searching and using our expanding set of valuable tools.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX