GreenMobility A/S: 2024 preliminary numbers & Guidance 2025

Copenhagen, February 28th, 2025

2024 preliminary numbers & Guidance 2025

In the end of 2023 GreenMobility took a significant strategic decision to change the strategy from hyper growth to profitable growth. By closing international and non-profitable markets we wanted to re-focus the company's resources on securing a viable and sustainable growth company with a cash flow positive operation.

Given the shifts in equity markets at the time, we wanted to re-focus and secure:

GreenMobility to show a positive net profit in 2024 on continuing markets

GreenMobility to be the first profitable European shared electric vehicles service

2024 preliminary results from continuing operations (2023 numbers adjusted)

Revenue DKK 129.5 million (was DKK 75.3 million in 2023 equal to 72% growth in 2024)

EBITDA DKK 35.8 million (DKK 5.2 million in 2023)

Net profit DKK 9.7 million (net loss of DKK 25.0 million in 2023)

The guidance for 2024 was revenue in the range of 120-130 mill DKK and a positive net profit from continuing operations. We have achieved our goal for 2024 and created the basis for the future of GreenMobility.

The comparison figures for 2023 have been adjusted to reflect the continuing operations.

Discontinued operations resulted in a net loss of DKK 27.0 million. All activities related to discontinued operations have been reflected in the results for 2024.

For 2025 our guidance is the following:

Revenue growth of 7-13%

EBITDA growth of 20-40%

GreenMobility will continue its profitable growth strategy. Key focus points are.

We want to become an integrated part of people's transport needs with many more customers

We see growth opportunities within personal cars, the professional segment, longer term rentals and new services

We will continue to invest in the product and service to make cars more available at the right time and place for our customers' convenience

GreenMobility will publish the annual report for 2024 on the 20th of March 2025.

Kasper Gjedsted, CEO, +45 21 41 80 30, e-mail: kg@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.