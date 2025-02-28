Physitrack Plc Unveils Patient App Revamp: A Dynamic New Home Screen, Gamification, and Bite-Sized Education

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) London, February 28, 2025 - Physitrack today announces the most significant update to its patient app since its Apple-led redesign in 2015. The latest release introduces a completely redesigned home screen, providing patients with an enhanced, visually engaging interface featuring a tile-based menu that unlocks more options for preventative and post-care features and content.

This transformative update also integrates gamification, encouraging patients to stay committed to their rehabilitation programs while making the experience more engaging and motivating. By introducing progress tracking, rewards, and interactive elements, Physitrack is helping patients not only stick to their recovery plans but also return proactively to avoid re-injury.

A key innovation in this update is the shift toward bite-sized education, replacing traditional long-form materials with concise, digestible learning experiences. This approach ensures that patients can quickly absorb and retain essential information, requiring far less time investment while maximizing impact.

"This update represents a major leap forward for our patient app," said Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack. "We've reimagined the app with a more dynamic, contemporary look and feel that today's consumers expect. Rehabilitation is often associated with pain and discomfort-our goal was to bring an element of fun and engagement into the process while improving patient adherence and outcomes."

Beyond rehabilitation, this update also opens new doors for crossover with Physitrack's wellness division, offering opportunities to expand into preventative care, lifestyle support, and emotional well-being. The enhancements lay the groundwork for a potential B2C-focused business model, bridging the gap between rehabilitation and long-term wellness solutions.

The updated patient app is now rolling out in key geographies and will be available to all of Physitrack's several million patient users over the coming weeks.

A Spotlight interview on the subject with CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin can be found here:

https://vimeo.com/1059542823/52f45129d6

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack Plc Unveils Patient App Revamp: A Dynamic New Home Screen, Gamification, and Bite-Sized Education

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire