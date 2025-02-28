Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTCQB: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a restatement of its previously issued financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024. The restatement is necessary due to several adjustments relating to equity incentive awards. The restatements were required due to an accounting error.

After a thorough review, the Company determined that the previously filed financial statements contained a material misstatement that requires correction to ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Summary of the Restatement Impact:

Affected Periods: Three and nine months ended September 30 2024

Three and nine months ended September 30 2024 Nature & Financial Impact of the Correction: Expiration of Options - previously recorded against share based compensation for the period in error which is inconsistent with the Company's accounting policy in which expired options are reallocated from reserves into deficit. The Company had miscalculated the total value of the expired options as at September 30, 2024 and reclassified $918,388 from reserves in error. The total value of expired options as at September 30, 2024 is $631,977 and was reclassified from reserves to deficit. Expiration of Warrants - an amount of $1,547,083 was reallocated from reserves into deficit in accordance with the Company's accounting policy. Exercise of RSUs - an amount of $30,000 was reclassified from share capital to reserves to correct an accounting error.

Audit Committee and Management Review: The Company's Audit Committee and management have reviewed the restatement and determined that the changes are necessary to ensure accurate financial reporting.

The Company has filed the restated financial statements on SEDAR+. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the updated financial reports and Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for full details.

The restatement does not impact the Company's business operations, cash flow, or overall financial health. The changes are related strictly to accounting adjustments and have no bearing on the Company's underlying business performance.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

