Freitag, 28.02.2025
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61
Frankfurt
28.02.25
08:08 Uhr
0,003 Euro
+0,001
+25,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 18:06 Uhr
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

28 February 2025

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises of 171,769,411 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 171,769,411.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman

Maureen Jones Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+44-20-7469-0930

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



