Freitag, 28.02.2025
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
28.02.25
17:35 Uhr
141,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
ACCESS Newswire
28.02.2025 19:38 Uhr
Day in the Life: Ansel, DaVita Home Hemodialysis Registered Nurse

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2025 / Ansel, Home Hemodialysis Registered Nurse at DaVita, is a DaVita Global Nurse from the Philippines and was recruited while working as an international dialysis nurse in Abu Dhabi. He wanted to be a part of DaVita's culture, benefits, professional and personal growth. When Ansel became a DaVita teammate, he experienced this and so much more.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2024, DaVita served approximately 281,100 patients at 3,166 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,657 centers were located in the United States and 509 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/Newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
