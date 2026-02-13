National Donor Day Spotlight: DaVita Patient Care Technician Donates Kidney

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / DaVita

When Holly's husband, Heston, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, their lives changed overnight - bringing months of uncertainty. Driven to make a meaningful impact, Holly left her job to become a patient care technician at DaVita, turning her lived experience into guidance and support for others on their kidney journey.

Last year, Holly made the selfless decision to donate her kidney. While she wasn't a match to donate to Heston, she was able to give through a paired exchange that connects living donors with recipients across a network, expanding access to life-saving transplants and unlocking increased chance for Heston to receive his own.

This NationalDonorDay, we honor Holly - and all living donors - whose courage and compassion transform lives and bring hope to families everywhere.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years.

