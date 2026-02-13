Anzeige
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
National Donor Day Spotlight: DaVita Patient Care Technician Donates Kidney

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / DaVita

When Holly's husband, Heston, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, their lives changed overnight - bringing months of uncertainty. Driven to make a meaningful impact, Holly left her job to become a patient care technician at DaVita, turning her lived experience into guidance and support for others on their kidney journey.

Last year, Holly made the selfless decision to donate her kidney. While she wasn't a match to donate to Heston, she was able to give through a paired exchange that connects living donors with recipients across a network, expanding access to life-saving transplants and unlocking increased chance for Heston to receive his own.

This NationalDonorDay, we honor Holly - and all living donors - whose courage and compassion transform lives and bring hope to families everywhere.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey- from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of December 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 295,000 patients at 3,242 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,657 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/national-donor-day-spotlight-davita-patient-care-technician-donates-k-1137643

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
