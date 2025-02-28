Entergy Corporation: Entergy Wins 50th EEI Emergency Response Award

The company continues to be recognized for its response efforts

By Adrienne Bourgeois - Senior Communications Specialist, Utility Communications

The Edison Electric Institute recently awarded Entergy with its 50th Emergency Response Award, recognizing the dedication and excellence of our power restoration workers during and after Hurricane Francine.

The Category 2 storm made landfall in Terrebonne Parish on September 11, packing sustained winds of approximately 100 miles per hour. After landfall, the center of the storm moved northward into Mississippi. In response to Francine's widespread power outages across Louisiana, New Orleans and Mississippi, Entergy deployed specialized equipment and more than 6,400 additional field restoration workers in addition to our normal workforce to restore power safely and efficiently meeting estimated restoration times.

Hurricane Francine caused damage to approximately 1000 poles, 1,270 spans of wire, 165 transformers and 540 cross arms in Louisiana, New Orleans and Mississippi. In just three days, workers were able to restore power to 90% of customers who experienced outages which was a remarkable achievement given that restoration timelines for storms of Francine's intensity have historically taken longer.

"Receiving our 50th award from EEI is a remarkable achievement that speaks to the culture of our company, commitment to our customers and unwavering dedication of our workforce," said Dakin DuBroc, Entergy's vice president of incident response. "We're a recognized leader in storm response because our employees take our company's mission to heart. I congratulate and applaud our team for their continued dedication to the customers and communities that they serve, and I'm honored to present them with this well-deserved award."?

Presented to EEI member companies, the emergency response awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI's annual thought leadership forum.

Other notable EEI awards received by Entergy over the years:

A 2023 mutual aid assistance award for helping Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities when a severe weather system containing intense damaging winds, tornados and flash flooding caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, utility distribution systems and private properties.

A 2022 response award for Power Restoration After Hurricane Ida.

Three response awards in 2020 for recovery efforts following hurricanes Delta and Zeta in 2020, and the February 2021 winter storm.

A mutual aid assistance award in 2018 for power restoration efforts following several nor'easters.

The 2015 award for exceptional power restoration efforts during five different storm events over the course of the previous year.

A response award in 2006 for outstanding efforts to restore power following Tropical Storm Cindy and Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

