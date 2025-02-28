Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Files Early Warning Report Regarding TDG Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2025 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena Gold & Silver", "Skeena" or the "Company") reports that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection to its shareholdings in TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) ("TDG").

On February 14, 2025, Skeena, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. ("QuestEx"), acquired 22,000,000 Shares of TDG (the "Transaction"). The aggregate consideration paid by Skeena and QuestEx in respect of the Transaction was C$11,000,000, or C$0.50 per Share, consisting of the sale by QuestEx of its Sofia property at a deemed price of C$4,000,000 and a payment by Skeena of C$7,000,000.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Skeena owned and controlled a total of 1,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares of TDG. As a result of and immediately following the Transaction, Skeena owned and controlled a total of 23,000,000 Shares of TDG, representing approximately 13% of the issued and outstanding Shares of TDG.

The acquisition of the Shares was for investment purposes. Skeena may from time to time acquire additional securities of TDG, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold its Shares.

About Skeena

Skeena is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project - a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

