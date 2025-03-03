GECI INTERNATIONAL: AS+ WINS A STRATEGIC SCIENTIFIC COMPUTING CONTRACT WITH EDF

PRESS RELEASE

GECI INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARY AS+ WINS A STRATEGIC SCIENTIFIC COMPUTING CONTRACT WITH EDF

GECI International (FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC), a Group specializing in Digital and Technology, is strengthening its position in High-Performance Computing (HPC). Its subsidiary AS+ has been selected by EDF, a major player in the energy transition, to provide its expertise in scientific computing for specific projects and requirements. This new contract represents a significant milestone for AS+, further establishing it as a key player in HPC and digital simulation technologies.

With its recognized expertise, AS+ will support EDF in addressing technological and scientific challenges by delivering advanced solutions in digital simulation, algorithm development, and computing performance optimization. The contract, which has a duration of eight years, applies to the entire EDF Group and its subsidiaries.

This success is part of a fast-growing energy sector, where the need for computing power and advanced simulation is strategic to support industrial and environmental transformations. It also demonstrates the rise of AS+, now referenced by leading manufacturers, notably in the energy sector (CEA, Total Energies, etc.), and its credibility in extending its activities to other fast-growing technological sectors.

GECI International continues to develop its HPC expertise through strategic partnerships with technology leaders such as Nvidia, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Amazon Web Services. The HPC market offers considerable potential, reinforced by the rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, which are amplifying the impact and applications of HPC technologies.

Serge Bitboul, Chairman and CEO of GECI International, comments: "We are honored by EDF's trust, which recognizes our expertise and ability to address the challenges of large-scale scientific projects. This new contract further strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions. Thanks to our strategic partnerships and HPC expertise, we are fully prepared to sustain our growth over the next few years and seize new opportunities in fast-growing markets."

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

« Smart Solutions for a Smart World »

GECI International is a key player in Digital and Technology. Since its founding in 1980, the Group has been committed to designing and developing smart solutions that transform the Research, Industry, and Services sectors.

With recognized expertise and a strategic ecosystem of partnerships, GECI International offers tailor-made solutions focused on digital transformation, High-Performance Computing (HPC), smart cities, and emerging technologies. The Group stands out for its ability to support clients in optimizing their processes and accelerating their competitiveness in rapidly growing markets such as Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and smart city solutions.

Operating in Europe and Brazil, GECI International employs over 500 highly skilled professionals dedicated to helping businesses and organizations enhance efficiency and performance.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN code (share): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

