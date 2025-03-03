Deutsche Telekom experienced a positive trading start on Monday morning, with shares climbing 0.7 percent to €35.01 on XETRA. The telecommunications giant's stock approached its 52-week high, reflecting impressive growth of approximately 40 percent from its April 2024 low of €20.73. Financial analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €38.21 and projecting an increased dividend of €1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, up from €0.90 in 2024. The company's recent quarterly results further bolster investor confidence, showing earnings of €0.85 per share compared to a loss of €0.21 in the same period last year. Revenue reached €30.93 billion, exceeding the previous year's €29.37 billion. Adding to this positive momentum, the telecom provider is intensifying its share buyback program, purchasing nearly 973,000 shares at an average price of €34.44 during the last week of February 2025, with total buybacks exceeding 9.12 million shares since January.

Leadership Demonstrates Confidence

Senior management is signaling strong faith in the company's trajectory through personal investment. A supervisory board member recently acquired shares worth almost €99,000 at an average price of €34.38, a move market observers interpret as a positive indicator of leadership's outlook. Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom is strengthening its innovation credentials by developing an AI-powered smartphone scheduled for release in the second half of the year. This device replaces traditional app structures with an AI assistant that executes voice commands for various functions, potentially positioning the company as an innovation leader in the competitive telecommunications market.

