Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Commences Phase 1 Of Natural Hydrogen Exploration Program

Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary"), a leading exploration company focused on identifying and developing natural hydrogen resources, is pleased to announce the commencement of the first phase (Phase 1) of its multiphase 2025 exploration program.

Primary has engaged the leading service provider in hyperspectral imaging technology to conduct advanced satellite-based surveys across its portfolio of projects. The industry-leading technology allows for 5 metre spatial resolution with 23 unique bands which provides groundbreaking high-resolution and high-quality images. This initiative aims to assist in the identification of prospective hydrogen exploration targets, leveraging cutting-edge remote sensing capabilities to enhance the Company's resource discovery strategy.

Strategic Hydrogen Exploration Through Hyperspectral Imaging

The initial phase of the program will involve collecting satellite-based hyperspectral imaging, calibrated over known hydrogen occurrences, to identify potential corresponding signatures across Primary's portfolio of hydrogen projects in Canada. The phased approach will progress as follows:

Phase 1: Collection and analysis of satellite-based hyperspectral imaging.

Phase 2: Field sampling and mapping of high-priority targets identified in Phase 1.

Phase 3: Higher-resolution airborne or ground-based geophysical surveys to refine exploration targets later this year.

"This first step of the exploration program is an exciting milestone toward unlocking Canada's natural hydrogen potential," said Peter Lauder, VP of Exploration at Primary. "With cutting-edge hyperspectral imaging, we aim to de-risk exploration, maximize efficiency, and potentially accelerate the discovery of economic hydrogen deposits. This will allow us to focus on the most promising areas in subsequent exploration phases, advancing our goal of defining Canada's first economic natural hydrogen discovery."

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is committed to pioneering the natural hydrogen sector, leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques to identify and develop sustainable energy solutions. The Company has an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ben@primaryh2.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated effects of the Shares' quotation on the FSE and OTCQB.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk that the quotation of the Shares on the FSE and the OTCQB do not have the anticipated effects, inherent risks associated with the mining industry and the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

