Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Provides Summary of 2024 Diamond Drill Program, Airstrip and Powerline Deposits, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce a comprehensive summary of the 2024 AurMac definition drill program results. The 21,000 metre diamond drill program included 118 diamond drillholes collared within the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits which are located on the Company's AurMac Project, within Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. 2024 drilling was highly successful with visible gold observed in multiple drillholes and multiple intersections of high-grade gold mineralization near surface and at depth in both the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. The 2024 drill program has increased confidence in the Mineral Resources at AurMac and has demonstrated the potential to grow both the size and gold grade at the AurMac Project. An updated Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") expected in Q2 of 2025.

"The discovery of high-grade zones and understanding the geological context and potential continuity of mineralization for intercepts such as, 15.9 m of 9.32 g/t and 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t, puts us on track to reshape perceptions on the scale of the higher-grade zones within and, ultimately, the overall profile of the AurMac Gold Deposits," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "2024 drilling confirmed the exceptional potential of the AurMac Project for both grade and ounce growth. As we continue to expand our understanding of the deposit, we're excited about the significant upside from last years' drilling, exploration and geophysical programs has revealed-solidifying our confidence as we move forward with our 2025 drilling and advancing the project to the next stages of development."

Figure 1. AurMac Project Potential Mineral Resource Growth

Drill Plan map presenting the mineralized zones where 2024 drilling has the potential to expand the size and grade of the February 6, 2024 MRE.

Highlights from the 2024 Exploration Program

Airstrip Deposit

2024 drilling in the Airstrip Deposit succeeded in the expansion of known gold mineralization beyond the initial resource area (See Company News Release of February 6, 2024) and identified several high-grade, near-surface mineralized intervals, including drillhole AX-24-590 which intersected 15.9 metres "m" of 9.32 g/t gold from 65.7 m. This represents the first interval of greater than 100 gram-meters (Gold grade g/t times interval metres) from the Airstrip Deposit. The intersection in AX-24-590 intersected high-grade mineralization at the contact of a felsic dyke and the main deposit host lithology. This, along with other drill intersections, indicates the potential to trace a high-grade zone of mineralization along strike and down dip, with potential for the identification of additional high-grade targets. Three other drillholes intersected mineralized intervals with greater than 50 gram-meters including drillhole AX-24-577 which intersected 105.8 m of 0.6 g/t gold from 39.5 m, AX-24-604 which intersected 46.4 m of 1.31 g/t gold from 55.8 m and AX-24-593 which intersected 13.8 m of 3.81 g/t gold from 67.6 m. Mineralization was also identified down dip and outside of the current mineral resource (Figure 2), furthering the potential to grow the grade and size of the deposit, which remains open in all directions; in particular with higher grade potential, east and west along strike and at depth down dip. The Airstrip Deposit is hosted in a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Mississippian age Sourdough Hill Member of the Keno Hill Formation. Gold mineralization here is primarily associated with pyrrhotite-bearing skarn altered calcareous schists and with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies. Gold mineralization is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

Image 1: Photograph of Visible Gold from Airstrip Deposit Drillholes:

Eight (8) Drillholes Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate Four (4) Drillholes Not Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate Hole ID From (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) Hole ID From (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) MQ-18-34 48.5 128.0 0.68 AX-24-590 65.7 15.9 9.32 MQ-20-71 20.2 116.4 0.75 including 77.9 3.7 33.43 MQ-17-026 5.7 139.5 0.62 AX-24-577 39.5 105.8 0.60 MQ-17-029 33.6 106.0 0.66 AX-24-604 55.8 46.4 1.31 MQ-19-54 21.5 98.0 0.71 AX-24-593 67.6 13.8 3.81 MQ-20-82 161.0 114.8 0.59 MQ-20-87 60.0 126.7 0.53 MQ-20-86 79.0 87.6 0.74

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Figure 2: Airstrip Deposit 2024 Diamond Drillholes - High-Grade Intervals Map (> 25.0 g*m). The calculation utilized for the presentation is Gold Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Presented below is the Airstrip Deposit, the location of pre-2024 Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the MRE as black dots and collar locations of 2024 drilling as yellow, orange and red dots, representing grade thickness intervals.

*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 4.

Figure 3:Airstrip Deposit Section 467,000. Section 467,000 mE, presents 2024 drillhole locations with assays. Pink and red ovals represent areas which have potential to add to the existing mineral resource estimate and further potential to expand resource shell boundaries.

Powerline Deposit

2024 drilling in the Powerline Deposit was successful and intersected several of the highest-grade gold intervals drilled at the AurMac Project to date, including drillhole AX-24-540 which intersected 23.1 m of 5.68 g/t gold from 159.3 m, including 0.2 m of 539.3 g/t gold. Drilling from the 2024 program resulted in 16 drillholes of greater than 50 gram-meters. The Powerline Deposit is hosted in a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian age Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins observed cutting lithology. The high-grade quartz veins intersected in the 2024 drilling highlight the potential to define high-grade zones within Powerline and further guide exploration efforts. Gold mineralization in both the Airstrip and Powerline deposits is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

Image 2: Photographs of Visible Gold from Powerline Deposit Drillholes:

Table 2: Powerline Deposit High-grade Interval Highlights (>50 g*m)

12 Drillholes Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate 16 Drillholes Not Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate Hole ID From (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) Hole ID From (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) AX-22-303 161.0 6.8 13.69 AX-24-524 10.5 197.0 0.72 AX-21-139 5.8 48.0 1.88 AX-24-618 35.1 209.0 0.63 AX-21-151 67.0 25.9 2.88 AX-24-540 159.3 23.1 5.68 AX-21-88 88.4 23.5 3.07 including 166.1 0.2 539.30 AX-21-197 88.9 79.6 0.90 AX-24-522 24.9 184.3 0.60 AX-21-101 6.1 59.9 1.19 AX-24-542 18.3 154.1 0.58 AX-22-320 53.5 14.4 4.73 AX-24-544 34.8 3.7 20.19 AX-21-202 10.6 29.0 2.26 including 37.1 0.3 290.10 AX-21-198 4.5 21.2 3.02 AX-24-595 72.3 39.7 1.92 AX-22-339 184.4 34.6 1.73 AX-24-519 6.1 138.6 0.52 AX-20-59 6.5 41.7 1.40 AX-24-592 70.1 48.8 1.45 AX-22-258 54.8 31.8 1.80 AX-24-520 37.7 98.0 0.72 AX-24-582 14.0 32.6 2.13 AX-24-541 13.5 90.0 0.68 AX-24-626 94.8 40.5 1.43 AX-24-521 45.5 111.3 0.52 AX-24-605 48.2 99.6 0.52 AX-24-627 41.2 32.0 1.56

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Figure 4: Powerline Deposit 2024 Diamond Drillholes - High-grade Intervals Map (> 25.0 g*m). The calculation utilized for the presentation is Gold Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Presented below is the Airstrip Deposit, the location of pre-2024 Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the MRE* as black dots and collar locations of 2024 drilling as yellow, orange and red dots, representing grade thickness intervals.

*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 4.

Highlights from the 2024 drill program analytical results include:

AX-24-519: 138.6 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 6.1 m AX-24-519: 50.2 m of 0.67 g/t Au from 6.1 m AX-24-520: 98.0 m of 0.72 g/t Au from 37.7 m AX-24-521: 111.3 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 45.5 m AX-24-522: 184.3 m of 0.60 g/t Au from 24.9 m AX-24-522: 46.1 m of 0.82 g/t Au from 163.1 m AX-24-524: 197.0 m of 0.72 g/t Au from 10.5 m AX-24-525: 55.1 m of 0.91 g/t Au from 5.3 m AX-24-526: 118.5 m of 0.38 g/t Au from 21.2 m AX-24-531: 63.6 m of 0.39 g/t Au from 94.5 m AX-24-533: 86.7 m of 0.40 g/t Au from 13.3 m AX-24-534: 48.0 m of 0.53 g/t Au from 75.1 m AX-24-540: 23.1 m of 5.68 g/t Au from 159.3 m AX-24-540: 0.2 m of 539.30 g/t Au from 166.1 m AX-24-541: 90.0 m of 0.68 g/t Au from 13.5 m AX-24-541: 19.0 m of 2.20 g/t Au from 84.5 m AX-24-542: 154.1 m of 0.58 g/t Au from 18.3 m AX-24-542: 21.3 m of 1.31 g/t Au from 18.3 m AX-24-542: 32.6 m of 1.23 g/t Au from 85.3 m AX-24-544: 3.7 m of 20.19 g/t Au from 34.8 m AX-24-544: 0.3 m of 290.1 g/t Au from 37.1 m AX-24-545: 78.6 m of 0.41 g/t Au from 74.9 m AX-24-548: 79.6 m of 0.56 g/t Au from 26.5 m AX-24-549: 37.5 m of 0.81 g/t Au from 44.5 m AX-24-568: 40.3 m of 0.80 g/t Au from 101.4 m AX-24-575: 100.9 m of 0.31 g/t Au from 125 m AX-24-577: 105.8 m of 0.60 g/t Au from 39.5 m AX-24-581: 43.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 62.4 m AX-24-582: 32.6 m of 2.13 g/t Au from 14.0 m AX-24-582: 54.4 m of 0.50 g/t Au from 54.6 m AX-24-590: 15.9 m of 9.32 g/t Au from 65.7 m Including AX-24-590: 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t Au from 77.9 m AX-24-590: 4.4 m of 6.97 g/t Au from 102.6 m AX-24-592: 48.8 m of 1.45 g/t Au from 70.1 m AX-24-593: 13.8 m of 3.81 g/t Au from 67.6 m AX-24-595: 39.7 m of 1.92 g/t Au from 72.3 m AX-24-597: 36.2 m of 1.14 g/t Au from 20.8 m AX-24-598: 21.7 m of 1.35 g/t Au from 51.3 m AX-24-600: 23.4 m of 1.35 g/t Au from 36.7 m AX-24-602: 65.5 m of 0.53 g/t Au from 3.2 m AX-24-602: 7.2 m of 3.75 g/t Au from 93.5 m AX-24-603: 48.5 m of 0.66 g/t Au from 96.3 m AX-24-604: 46.4 m of 1.31 g/t Au from 55.8 m AX-24-605: 99.6 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 48.2 m AX-24-605: 64.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 48.2 m AX-24-606: 80.1 m of 0.55 g/t Au from 98.9 m AX-24-608: 53.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au from 27.0 m AX-24-609: 68.1 m of 0.37 g/t Au from 38.9 m AX-24-611: 82.5 m of 0.49 g/t Au from 35.0 m AX-24-615: 62.5 m of 0.44 g/t Au from 133.4 m AX-24-618: 209.0 m of 0.63 g/t Au from 35.1 m AX-24-619: 95.5 m of 0.32 g/t Au from 165.0 m AX-24-624: 79.2 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 79.3 m AX-24-626: 40.5 m of 1.43 g/t Au from 94.8 m AX-24-627: 32.0 m of 1.56 g/t Au from 41.2 m AX-24-628: 66.4 m of 0.69 g/t Au from 82.3 m AX-24-636: 90.0 m of 0.44 g/t Au from 68.5 m

Image 3: Drill Core Photographs of High-Grade Intervals from 2024 Drillholes:

Table 3: 2024 Diamond Drill Analytical Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-24-519 6.1 144.7 138.6 0.52 or 6.1 56.3 50.2 0.67 and 65.5 100.7 35.2 0.40 and 124.3 144.8 20.5 1.07 AX-24-520 37.7 135.7 98.0 0.72 AX-24-521 45.5 156.8 111.3 0.52 or 45.5 77.2 31.7 0.29 and 90.0 114.3 24.3 0.93 and 143.9 156.9 13.0 1.87 AX-24-522 24.9 209.2 184.3 0.60 or 24.9 29.3 4.4 1.01 and 42.0 72.3 30.3 0.72 and 86.3 117.6 31.3 0.71 and 137.3 147.7 10.4 1.85 and 163.1 209.2 46.1 0.82 AX-24-523 21.3 83.3 62.0 0.35 or 21.3 30.5 9.2 0.55 and 56.8 83.3 26.5 0.56 AX-24-524 10.5 207.5 197.0 0.72 AX-24-525 5.3 60.4 55.1 0.91 and 81.7 122.1 40.4 0.42 AX-24-526 21.2 139.7 118.5 0.38 or 21.2 44.2 23.0 0.43 and 53.0 95.6 42.6 0.38 and 107.1 139.7 32.6 0.53 AX-24-527 25.6 64.5 38.9 0.31 and 123.6 156.1 32.5 0.30 AX-24-528 19.8 24.3 4.5 0.51 and 47.4 68.8 21.4 0.77 AX-24-529 50.6 60.8 10.2 0.57 and 104.8 134.2 29.4 0.31 AX-24-530 18.3 58.3 40.0 0.30 AX-24-531 21.5 50.5 29.0 0.49 and 94.5 158.1 63.6 0.39 AX-24-532 20.0 53.0 33.0 0.44 and 94.5 112.0 17.5 0.55 and 119.5 142.5 23.0 0.33 AX-24-533 13.3 100.0 86.7 0.40 AX-24-534 55.1 62.5 7.4 0.32 and 75.1 123.1 48.0 0.53 and 167.9 169.2 1.3 1.06 AX-24-535 22.0 31.5 9.5 0.28 and 51.5 94.0 42.5 0.37 and 103.8 115.0 11.2 0.46 AX-24-536 23.9 99.0 75.1 0.29 AX-24-537 85.1 122.5 37.4 0.33 and 155.5 170.8 15.3 0.27 and 215.3 229.0 13.7 0.81 AX-24-538 9.1 30.6 21.5 0.60 and 71.9 93.4 21.5 1.06 AX-24-539 15.0 42.5 27.5 0.34 and 51.0 77.5 26.5 0.26 and 89.5 112.0 22.5 0.22 and 117.0 124.0 7.0 0.23 AX-24-540 29.0 50.3 21.3 0.31 and 69.2 98.4 29.2 0.31 and 107.8 112.5 4.7 0.54 and 135.6 151.4 15.8 0.45 and 159.3 182.4 23.1 5.68 including 166.1 166.3 0.2 539.30 and 191.9 223.0 31.1 0.32 AX-24-541 13.5 103.5 90.0 0.68 or 13.5 22.0 8.5 0.65 and 40.0 48.0 8.0 0.30 and 56.0 75.9 19.9 0.39 and 84.5 103.5 19.0 2.20 AX-24-542 18.3 172.4 154.1 0.58 or 18.3 39.6 21.3 1.31 and 62.5 69.4 6.9 0.60 and 85.3 117.9 32.6 1.23 and 144.5 172.4 27.9 0.39 AX-24-543 91.5 94.0 2.5 0.46 and 127.3 128.0 0.7 2.62 and 160.0 166.0 6.0 0.46 AX-24-544 34.8 38.5 3.7 20.19 including 37.1 37.4 0.3 290.10 and 77.0 86.0 9.0 0.67 and 107.8 123.6 15.8 1.10 and 146.2 176.5 30.3 0.37 and 199.4 201.4 2.0 1.92 AX-24-545 35.0 41.2 6.2 0.41 and 74.9 153.5 78.6 0.41 AX-24-546 36.8 65.4 28.6 0.38 AX-24-547 38.7 83.5 44.8 0.25 AX-24-548 26.5 106.1 79.6 0.56 and 160.8 170.9 10.1 0.60 and 185.5 219.2 33.7 0.55 AX-24-549 44.5 82.0 37.5 0.81 AX-24-551 60.7 65.1 4.4 3.48 and 102.6 177.6 75.0 0.31 AX-24-552 36.6 41.4 4.8 0.91 and 125.4 194.2 68.8 0.25 AX-24-553 248.4 267.0 18.6 0.28 AX-24-554 35.4 50.7 15.3 0.52 and 84.3 87.3 3.0 0.38 and 101.8 111.2 9.4 0.55 and 131.0 135.9 4.9 0.65 AX-24-555 73.5 79.5 6.0 1.29 and 88.6 98.6 10.0 0.35 and 137.3 141.8 4.4 0.86 AX-24-556 115.5 128.4 12.9 0.43 and 141.0 149.5 8.4 0.42 and 172.2 175.3 3.1 4.82 AX-24-557 15.4 37.2 21.8 0.60 and 53.5 78.0 24.5 0.85 and 89.0 95.0 6.0 0.87 and 115.0 134.5 19.5 0.39 and 147.1 150.0 2.9 0.51 AX-24-558 2.8 8.6 5.8 0.47 and 66.6 86.9 20.3 0.61 and 110.5 124.0 13.5 0.50 and 152.2 159.5 7.3 0.59 and 205.7 212.9 7.2 2.93 AX-24-559 89.3 125.0 35.7 0.32 and 134.5 151.0 16.5 0.49 and 190.0 197.6 7.6 0.31 AX-24-560 35.1 38.2 3.1 0.85 and 49.5 63.5 14.0 0.45 and 92.5 102.0 9.5 0.49 and 138.5 150.7 12.2 0.44 AX-24-561 50.8 56.4 5.6 0.45 and 106.0 129.5 23.5 1.06 AX-24-562 44.0 60.5 16.5 0.53 and 95.5 115.0 19.5 0.39 and 125.2 131.5 6.3 0.76 AX-24-563 33.2 52.2 19.0 0.33 and 70.2 127.6 57.4 0.31 and 135.6 147.3 11.7 0.48 and 158.5 168.7 10.2 0.81 and 201.0 203.8 2.8 0.28 AX-24-564 96.2 141.8 45.6 0.47 and 153.6 175.4 21.8 0.29 AX-24-565 6.1 10.7 4.6 0.59 and 33.5 66.2 32.7 0.53 and 78.0 111.0 33.0 0.43 and 122.5 124.5 2.0 3.08 AX-24-566 13.7 19.8 6.1 0.74 and 49.9 56.4 6.5 0.36 and 69.5 76.8 7.3 0.54 and 108.0 120.4 12.4 0.41 and 130.0 140.9 10.9 0.63 and 148.9 165.4 16.5 0.40 and 179.7 187.0 7.3 0.32 and 212.7 220.1 7.4 0.63 and 242.6 246.5 3.9 2.26 AX-24-567 35.7 45.3 9.6 0.42 and 100.7 113.0 12.3 0.66 and 134.3 157.6 23.3 0.37 AX-24-568 19.3 36.7 17.4 0.88 and 77.3 83.2 5.9 0.56 and 101.4 141.7 40.3 0.80 AX-24-569 7.6 27.2 19.6 0.71 and 49.0 51.5 2.5 4.52 and 98.5 113.4 14.9 0.35 and 106.2 113.4 7.2 0.54 and 176.5 216.1 39.6 0.34 and 240.5 245.0 4.5 4.49 AX-24-570 16.5 34.6 18.1 0.48 and 48.2 69.8 21.6 0.34 AX-24-571 34.0 75.6 41.6 0.31 and 129.0 138.5 9.5 0.65 and 163.2 182.0 18.8 0.34 AX-24-572 7.8 30.9 23.1 0.87 and 48.8 52.6 3.8 0.73 and 75.3 83.0 7.7 0.28 AX-24-573 55.7 89.8 34.1 0.66 and 114.3 145.8 31.5 0.66 and 175.3 186.0 10.7 0.37 and 201.1 215.8 14.7 0.81 AX-24-574 8.5 12.5 4.0 0.32 and 21.5 50.0 28.5 0.55 and 72.0 96.3 24.3 0.38 AX-24-575 28.6 53.3 24.7 0.37 and 92.0 104.6 12.6 0.36 and 125.0 225.9 100.9 0.31 AX-24-576 7.6 28.5 20.9 1.05 and 44.2 44.9 0.6 5.58 AX-24-577 39.5 145.3 105.8 0.60 and 164.2 169.8 5.6 2.87 and 201.3 206.4 5.1 0.39 AX-24-578 13.0 82.3 69.3 0.35 AX-24-579 16.0 19.0 3.0 0.55 and 51.0 54.0 3.0 0.57 and 84.0 94.5 10.5 0.65 AX-24-580 125.9 140.0 14.1 0.69 and 152.0 154.5 2.5 0.40 and 177.5 186.5 9.0 0.21 and 239.0 257.0 18.0 0.39 AX-24-581 16.1 19.0 2.9 1.32 and 40.5 49.3 8.8 0.29 and 62.4 105.5 43.1 0.71 and 136.2 140.7 4.5 0.35 AX-24-582 14.0 46.6 32.6 2.13 and 54.6 109.0 54.4 0.50 AX-24-583 9.0 22.9 13.9 0.29 and 45.1 55.9 10.8 0.22 AX-24-584 12.1 31.6 19.5 0.58 AX-24-585 50.2 60.8 10.6 0.50 and 76.4 88.9 12.5 1.06 and 131.6 146.1 14.5 0.36 AX-24-586 6.1 41.0 34.9 0.70 and 66.1 96.0 29.9 0.78 AX-24-587 47.8 48.1 0.3 17.30 and 64.2 80.6 16.4 0.59 including 75.3 80.6 5.3 1.66 and 98.9 102.0 3.1 5.03 and 116.7 126.3 9.6 0.39 and 163.1 164.0 0.9 5.14 AX-24-588 14.2 49.8 35.6 0.40 and 65.9 83.0 17.1 1.29 AX-24-589 18.4 26.3 7.9 0.37 and 50.5 59.0 8.5 1.81 and 74.2 156.9 82.7 0.19 AX-24-590 12.9 46.1 33.2 0.44 and 65.7 81.6 15.9 9.32 including 77.9 81.6 3.7 33.43 and 102.6 107.0 4.4 6.97 AX-24-591 22.9 49.5 26.6 0.44 and 83.4 114.7 31.3 0.50 and 135.5 140.0 4.5 0.37 and 153.5 159.6 6.1 0.27 AX-24-592 19.8 25.9 6.1 1.19 and 70.1 118.9 48.8 1.45 AX-24-593 9.1 43.5 34.4 0.53 and 67.6 81.4 13.8 3.81 AX-24-594 8.1 36.5 28.4 0.46 and 71.0 83.0 12.0 1.22 AX-24-595 17.5 48.7 31.2 0.68 and 72.3 112.0 39.7 1.92 and 142.8 161.4 18.6 0.34 AX-24-596 86.6 131.6 45.0 0.53 and 171.4 187.7 16.3 0.32 AX-24-597 20.8 57.0 36.2 1.14 and 71.7 75.5 3.8 0.49 AX-24-598 26.2 28.0 1.8 4.94 and 51.3 73.0 21.7 1.35 and 88.5 94.5 6.0 4.07 AX-24-599 48.5 66.5 18.0 0.60 and 93.0 123.0 30.0 0.41 and 142.5 147.3 4.8 0.32 and 178.5 181.0 2.5 0.36 AX-24-600 36.7 60.1 23.4 1.35 and 72.4 79.0 6.6 1.28 AX-24-601 75.5 78.5 3.0 0.36 and 98.0 128.5 30.5 0.61 AX-24-602 3.2 68.7 65.5 0.53 and 93.5 100.7 7.2 3.75 and 117.0 125.6 8.6 0.29 AX-24-603 24.4 57.5 33.1 0.36 and 96.3 144.8 48.5 0.66 and 165.2 171.6 6.4 0.52 AX-24-604 24.0 30.7 6.7 0.47 and 55.8 102.2 46.4 1.31 and 143.0 159.5 16.5 0.55 AX-24-605 48.2 147.8 99.6 0.52 or 48.2 112.3 64.1 0.71 and 135.8 147.8 12.0 0.36 AX-24-606 28.3 62.5 34.2 0.46 and 98.9 179.0 80.1 0.55 AX-24-607 13.0 42.2 29.2 0.61 AX-24-608 27.0 80.0 53.0 0.61 AX-24-609 38.9 107.0 68.1 0.37 and 121.1 130.5 9.4 0.42 AX-24-610 36.8 57.2 20.4 0.31 and 87.4 105.2 17.8 0.82 and 116.8 140.7 23.9 0.84 and 158.9 177.5 18.6 1.15 and 189.6 198.7 9.1 0.59 AX-24-611 35.0 117.5 82.5 0.49 AX-24-612 82.1 97.9 15.8 0.55 and 108.1 114.0 5.9 1.31 and 149.5 214.0 64.5 0.36 and 224.3 228.9 4.6 3.65 AX-24-613 24.4 63.8 39.4 0.59 and 107.4 114.5 7.1 0.47 AX-24-614 56.4 101.2 44.8 0.32 and 121.4 149.7 28.3 0.38 and 168.2 173.4 5.2 0.50 and 183.3 201.9 18.6 0.55 and 221.4 224.0 2.6 0.98 AX-24-615 28.0 63.3 35.3 0.33 and 76.7 79.9 3.2 0.64 and 108.7 113.0 4.3 0.37 and 133.4 195.9 62.5 0.44 AX-24-616 20.5 59.0 38.5 0.45 and 114.0 123.4 9.4 0.33 AX-24-617 153.5 156.5 3.0 0.52 AX-24-618 35.1 244.1 209.0 0.63 AX-24-619 83.2 99.5 16.3 0.33 and 165.0 260.5 95.5 0.32 AX-24-620 57.0 80.0 23.0 0.38 and 122.8 149.5 26.7 0.34 and 175.7 204.6 28.9 0.30 and 228.5 259.5 31.0 0.36 AX-24-621 33.5 58.3 24.8 0.38 AX-24-622 262.1 264.2 2.1 1.52 and 299.1 306.8 7.7 0.33 and 318.5 331.1 12.6 1.60 or 318.5 322.2 3.7 5.00 and 344.7 351.1 6.4 0.59 AX-24-623 128.9 131.7 2.8 0.37 AX-24-624 26.3 38.4 12.1 0.49 and 79.3 158.5 79.2 0.52 AX-24-625 92.2 107.0 14.8 0.38 and 118.7 124.2 5.5 1.55 and 138.0 151.1 13.1 0.48 AX-24-626 14.0 20.0 6.0 0.33 and 51.3 59.1 7.8 0.41 and 94.8 135.3 40.5 1.43 AX-24-627 41.2 73.2 32.0 1.56 and 101.4 109.4 8.0 1.24 AX-24-628 52.1 65.8 13.7 0.36 and 82.3 148.7 66.4 0.69 including 116.1 123.8 7.7 1.71 and 163.7 182.9 19.2 0.30 AX-24-630 86.0 95.0 9.0 1.20 AX-24-631 43.4 90.0 46.6 0.51 and 118.5 149.1 30.6 0.30 AX-24-632 22.6 63.7 41.1 0.39 and 77.4 89.6 12.2 0.36 and 109.0 114.1 5.1 3.63 AX-24-633 96.0 102.3 6.3 0.45 and 133.0 166.2 33.2 0.73 and 197.1 202.1 5.0 0.48 and 216.2 216.6 0.4 18.80 AX-24-634 66.8 76.0 9.2 0.39 and 86.5 106.3 19.8 0.37 and 136.3 143.1 6.8 0.40 AX-24-635 42.3 74.7 32.4 0.25 and 112.4 136.3 23.9 0.63 AX-24-636 45.7 50.5 4.8 1.66 and 68.5 158.5 90.0 0.44 and 185.0 187.4 2.3 2.12

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Upcoming Events

Tombstone Gold Rush Breakfast - Fireside Chat - Toronto, March 3, 2025 7AM to 9 AM EST



PDAC, Toronto, March 2 - 5, 2025 Exhibitor Booth No. 2213, March 2 - 3



CIM Vancouver Luncheon, March 13, 2025

SMI Conference, Zurich, March 18 - 19, 2025

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 4) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 4: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (oz.) Inferred Airstrip 0.30 35,243,000 0.75 845,000 Powerline 0.30 312,243,000 0.61 6,158,000 Total Combined 0.30 347,486,00 0.63 7,003,000

Notes: ?

The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration; and statements regarding exploration expectations, ease and confidence in increasing ounces, exploration or development plans and timelines; mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, timing and risk of earning the final 25% earn-in on the properties and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

