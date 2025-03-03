Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Provides Summary of 2024 Diamond Drill Program, Airstrip and Powerline Deposits, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce a comprehensive summary of the 2024 AurMac definition drill program results. The 21,000 metre diamond drill program included 118 diamond drillholes collared within the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits which are located on the Company's AurMac Project, within Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. 2024 drilling was highly successful with visible gold observed in multiple drillholes and multiple intersections of high-grade gold mineralization near surface and at depth in both the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. The 2024 drill program has increased confidence in the Mineral Resources at AurMac and has demonstrated the potential to grow both the size and gold grade at the AurMac Project. An updated Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") expected in Q2 of 2025.
"The discovery of high-grade zones and understanding the geological context and potential continuity of mineralization for intercepts such as, 15.9 m of 9.32 g/t and 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t, puts us on track to reshape perceptions on the scale of the higher-grade zones within and, ultimately, the overall profile of the AurMac Gold Deposits," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "2024 drilling confirmed the exceptional potential of the AurMac Project for both grade and ounce growth. As we continue to expand our understanding of the deposit, we're excited about the significant upside from last years' drilling, exploration and geophysical programs has revealed-solidifying our confidence as we move forward with our 2025 drilling and advancing the project to the next stages of development."
Figure 1. AurMac Project Potential Mineral Resource Growth
Drill Plan map presenting the mineralized zones where 2024 drilling has the potential to expand the size and grade of the February 6, 2024 MRE.
Highlights from the 2024 Exploration Program
Airstrip Deposit
2024 drilling in the Airstrip Deposit succeeded in the expansion of known gold mineralization beyond the initial resource area (See Company News Release of February 6, 2024) and identified several high-grade, near-surface mineralized intervals, including drillhole AX-24-590 which intersected 15.9 metres "m" of 9.32 g/t gold from 65.7 m. This represents the first interval of greater than 100 gram-meters (Gold grade g/t times interval metres) from the Airstrip Deposit. The intersection in AX-24-590 intersected high-grade mineralization at the contact of a felsic dyke and the main deposit host lithology. This, along with other drill intersections, indicates the potential to trace a high-grade zone of mineralization along strike and down dip, with potential for the identification of additional high-grade targets. Three other drillholes intersected mineralized intervals with greater than 50 gram-meters including drillhole AX-24-577 which intersected 105.8 m of 0.6 g/t gold from 39.5 m, AX-24-604 which intersected 46.4 m of 1.31 g/t gold from 55.8 m and AX-24-593 which intersected 13.8 m of 3.81 g/t gold from 67.6 m. Mineralization was also identified down dip and outside of the current mineral resource (Figure 2), furthering the potential to grow the grade and size of the deposit, which remains open in all directions; in particular with higher grade potential, east and west along strike and at depth down dip. The Airstrip Deposit is hosted in a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Mississippian age Sourdough Hill Member of the Keno Hill Formation. Gold mineralization here is primarily associated with pyrrhotite-bearing skarn altered calcareous schists and with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies. Gold mineralization is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.
Image 1: Photograph of Visible Gold from Airstrip Deposit Drillholes:
Eight (8) Drillholes Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate
Four (4) Drillholes Not Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate
Hole ID
From (m)
Interval (m)*
Gold (g/t)
Hole ID
From (m)
Interval (m)*
Gold (g/t)
MQ-18-34
48.5
128.0
0.68
AX-24-590
65.7
15.9
9.32
MQ-20-71
20.2
116.4
0.75
including
77.9
3.7
33.43
MQ-17-026
5.7
139.5
0.62
AX-24-577
39.5
105.8
0.60
MQ-17-029
33.6
106.0
0.66
AX-24-604
55.8
46.4
1.31
MQ-19-54
21.5
98.0
0.71
AX-24-593
67.6
13.8
3.81
MQ-20-82
161.0
114.8
0.59
MQ-20-87
60.0
126.7
0.53
MQ-20-86
79.0
87.6
0.74
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Figure 2: Airstrip Deposit 2024 Diamond Drillholes - High-Grade Intervals Map (> 25.0 g*m). The calculation utilized for the presentation is Gold Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Presented below is the Airstrip Deposit, the location of pre-2024 Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the MRE as black dots and collar locations of 2024 drilling as yellow, orange and red dots, representing grade thickness intervals.
*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 4.
Figure 3:Airstrip Deposit Section 467,000. Section 467,000 mE, presents 2024 drillhole locations with assays. Pink and red ovals represent areas which have potential to add to the existing mineral resource estimate and further potential to expand resource shell boundaries.
Powerline Deposit
2024 drilling in the Powerline Deposit was successful and intersected several of the highest-grade gold intervals drilled at the AurMac Project to date, including drillhole AX-24-540 which intersected 23.1 m of 5.68 g/t gold from 159.3 m, including 0.2 m of 539.3 g/t gold. Drilling from the 2024 program resulted in 16 drillholes of greater than 50 gram-meters. The Powerline Deposit is hosted in a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian age Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins observed cutting lithology. The high-grade quartz veins intersected in the 2024 drilling highlight the potential to define high-grade zones within Powerline and further guide exploration efforts. Gold mineralization in both the Airstrip and Powerline deposits is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.
Image 2: Photographs of Visible Gold from Powerline Deposit Drillholes:
Table 2: Powerline Deposit High-grade Interval Highlights (>50 g*m)
12 Drillholes Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate
16 Drillholes Not Included in Previous Mineral Resource Estimate
Hole ID
From (m)
Interval (m)*
Gold (g/t)
Hole ID
From (m)
Interval (m)*
Gold (g/t)
AX-22-303
161.0
6.8
13.69
AX-24-524
10.5
197.0
0.72
AX-21-139
5.8
48.0
1.88
AX-24-618
35.1
209.0
0.63
AX-21-151
67.0
25.9
2.88
AX-24-540
159.3
23.1
5.68
AX-21-88
88.4
23.5
3.07
including
166.1
0.2
539.30
AX-21-197
88.9
79.6
0.90
AX-24-522
24.9
184.3
0.60
AX-21-101
6.1
59.9
1.19
AX-24-542
18.3
154.1
0.58
AX-22-320
53.5
14.4
4.73
AX-24-544
34.8
3.7
20.19
AX-21-202
10.6
29.0
2.26
including
37.1
0.3
290.10
AX-21-198
4.5
21.2
3.02
AX-24-595
72.3
39.7
1.92
AX-22-339
184.4
34.6
1.73
AX-24-519
6.1
138.6
0.52
AX-20-59
6.5
41.7
1.40
AX-24-592
70.1
48.8
1.45
AX-22-258
54.8
31.8
1.80
AX-24-520
37.7
98.0
0.72
AX-24-582
14.0
32.6
2.13
AX-24-541
13.5
90.0
0.68
AX-24-626
94.8
40.5
1.43
AX-24-521
45.5
111.3
0.52
AX-24-605
48.2
99.6
0.52
AX-24-627
41.2
32.0
1.56
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Figure 4: Powerline Deposit 2024 Diamond Drillholes - High-grade Intervals Map (> 25.0 g*m). The calculation utilized for the presentation is Gold Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Presented below is the Airstrip Deposit, the location of pre-2024 Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the MRE* as black dots and collar locations of 2024 drilling as yellow, orange and red dots, representing grade thickness intervals.
*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 4.
Highlights from the 2024 drill program analytical results include:
Including AX-24-590: 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t Au from 77.9 m
Image 3: Drill Core Photographs of High-Grade Intervals from 2024 Drillholes:
Table 3: 2024 Diamond Drill Analytical Results
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m*)
Au (g/t)
AX-24-519
6.1
144.7
138.6
0.52
or
6.1
56.3
50.2
0.67
and
65.5
100.7
35.2
0.40
and
124.3
144.8
20.5
1.07
AX-24-520
37.7
135.7
98.0
0.72
AX-24-521
45.5
156.8
111.3
0.52
or
45.5
77.2
31.7
0.29
and
90.0
114.3
24.3
0.93
and
143.9
156.9
13.0
1.87
AX-24-522
24.9
209.2
184.3
0.60
or
24.9
29.3
4.4
1.01
and
42.0
72.3
30.3
0.72
and
86.3
117.6
31.3
0.71
and
137.3
147.7
10.4
1.85
and
163.1
209.2
46.1
0.82
AX-24-523
21.3
83.3
62.0
0.35
or
21.3
30.5
9.2
0.55
and
56.8
83.3
26.5
0.56
AX-24-524
10.5
207.5
197.0
0.72
AX-24-525
5.3
60.4
55.1
0.91
and
81.7
122.1
40.4
0.42
AX-24-526
21.2
139.7
118.5
0.38
or
21.2
44.2
23.0
0.43
and
53.0
95.6
42.6
0.38
and
107.1
139.7
32.6
0.53
AX-24-527
25.6
64.5
38.9
0.31
and
123.6
156.1
32.5
0.30
AX-24-528
19.8
24.3
4.5
0.51
and
47.4
68.8
21.4
0.77
AX-24-529
50.6
60.8
10.2
0.57
and
104.8
134.2
29.4
0.31
AX-24-530
18.3
58.3
40.0
0.30
AX-24-531
21.5
50.5
29.0
0.49
and
94.5
158.1
63.6
0.39
AX-24-532
20.0
53.0
33.0
0.44
and
94.5
112.0
17.5
0.55
and
119.5
142.5
23.0
0.33
AX-24-533
13.3
100.0
86.7
0.40
AX-24-534
55.1
62.5
7.4
0.32
and
75.1
123.1
48.0
0.53
and
167.9
169.2
1.3
1.06
AX-24-535
22.0
31.5
9.5
0.28
and
51.5
94.0
42.5
0.37
and
103.8
115.0
11.2
0.46
AX-24-536
23.9
99.0
75.1
0.29
AX-24-537
85.1
122.5
37.4
0.33
and
155.5
170.8
15.3
0.27
and
215.3
229.0
13.7
0.81
AX-24-538
9.1
30.6
21.5
0.60
and
71.9
93.4
21.5
1.06
AX-24-539
15.0
42.5
27.5
0.34
and
51.0
77.5
26.5
0.26
and
89.5
112.0
22.5
0.22
and
117.0
124.0
7.0
0.23
AX-24-540
29.0
50.3
21.3
0.31
and
69.2
98.4
29.2
0.31
and
107.8
112.5
4.7
0.54
and
135.6
151.4
15.8
0.45
and
159.3
182.4
23.1
5.68
including
166.1
166.3
0.2
539.30
and
191.9
223.0
31.1
0.32
AX-24-541
13.5
103.5
90.0
0.68
or
13.5
22.0
8.5
0.65
and
40.0
48.0
8.0
0.30
and
56.0
75.9
19.9
0.39
and
84.5
103.5
19.0
2.20
AX-24-542
18.3
172.4
154.1
0.58
or
18.3
39.6
21.3
1.31
and
62.5
69.4
6.9
0.60
and
85.3
117.9
32.6
1.23
and
144.5
172.4
27.9
0.39
AX-24-543
91.5
94.0
2.5
0.46
and
127.3
128.0
0.7
2.62
and
160.0
166.0
6.0
0.46
AX-24-544
34.8
38.5
3.7
20.19
including
37.1
37.4
0.3
290.10
and
77.0
86.0
9.0
0.67
and
107.8
123.6
15.8
1.10
and
146.2
176.5
30.3
0.37
and
199.4
201.4
2.0
1.92
AX-24-545
35.0
41.2
6.2
0.41
and
74.9
153.5
78.6
0.41
AX-24-546
36.8
65.4
28.6
0.38
AX-24-547
38.7
83.5
44.8
0.25
AX-24-548
26.5
106.1
79.6
0.56
and
160.8
170.9
10.1
0.60
and
185.5
219.2
33.7
0.55
AX-24-549
44.5
82.0
37.5
0.81
AX-24-551
60.7
65.1
4.4
3.48
and
102.6
177.6
75.0
0.31
AX-24-552
36.6
41.4
4.8
0.91
and
125.4
194.2
68.8
0.25
AX-24-553
248.4
267.0
18.6
0.28
AX-24-554
35.4
50.7
15.3
0.52
and
84.3
87.3
3.0
0.38
and
101.8
111.2
9.4
0.55
and
131.0
135.9
4.9
0.65
AX-24-555
73.5
79.5
6.0
1.29
and
88.6
98.6
10.0
0.35
and
137.3
141.8
4.4
0.86
AX-24-556
115.5
128.4
12.9
0.43
and
141.0
149.5
8.4
0.42
and
172.2
175.3
3.1
4.82
AX-24-557
15.4
37.2
21.8
0.60
and
53.5
78.0
24.5
0.85
and
89.0
95.0
6.0
0.87
and
115.0
134.5
19.5
0.39
and
147.1
150.0
2.9
0.51
AX-24-558
2.8
8.6
5.8
0.47
and
66.6
86.9
20.3
0.61
and
110.5
124.0
13.5
0.50
and
152.2
159.5
7.3
0.59
and
205.7
212.9
7.2
2.93
AX-24-559
89.3
125.0
35.7
0.32
and
134.5
151.0
16.5
0.49
and
190.0
197.6
7.6
0.31
AX-24-560
35.1
38.2
3.1
0.85
and
49.5
63.5
14.0
0.45
and
92.5
102.0
9.5
0.49
and
138.5
150.7
12.2
0.44
AX-24-561
50.8
56.4
5.6
0.45
and
106.0
129.5
23.5
1.06
AX-24-562
44.0
60.5
16.5
0.53
and
95.5
115.0
19.5
0.39
and
125.2
131.5
6.3
0.76
AX-24-563
33.2
52.2
19.0
0.33
and
70.2
127.6
57.4
0.31
and
135.6
147.3
11.7
0.48
and
158.5
168.7
10.2
0.81
and
201.0
203.8
2.8
0.28
AX-24-564
96.2
141.8
45.6
0.47
and
153.6
175.4
21.8
0.29
AX-24-565
6.1
10.7
4.6
0.59
and
33.5
66.2
32.7
0.53
and
78.0
111.0
33.0
0.43
and
122.5
124.5
2.0
3.08
AX-24-566
13.7
19.8
6.1
0.74
and
49.9
56.4
6.5
0.36
and
69.5
76.8
7.3
0.54
and
108.0
120.4
12.4
0.41
and
130.0
140.9
10.9
0.63
and
148.9
165.4
16.5
0.40
and
179.7
187.0
7.3
0.32
and
212.7
220.1
7.4
0.63
and
242.6
246.5
3.9
2.26
AX-24-567
35.7
45.3
9.6
0.42
and
100.7
113.0
12.3
0.66
and
134.3
157.6
23.3
0.37
AX-24-568
19.3
36.7
17.4
0.88
and
77.3
83.2
5.9
0.56
and
101.4
141.7
40.3
0.80
AX-24-569
7.6
27.2
19.6
0.71
and
49.0
51.5
2.5
4.52
and
98.5
113.4
14.9
0.35
and
106.2
113.4
7.2
0.54
and
176.5
216.1
39.6
0.34
and
240.5
245.0
4.5
4.49
AX-24-570
16.5
34.6
18.1
0.48
and
48.2
69.8
21.6
0.34
AX-24-571
34.0
75.6
41.6
0.31
and
129.0
138.5
9.5
0.65
and
163.2
182.0
18.8
0.34
AX-24-572
7.8
30.9
23.1
0.87
and
48.8
52.6
3.8
0.73
and
75.3
83.0
7.7
0.28
AX-24-573
55.7
89.8
34.1
0.66
and
114.3
145.8
31.5
0.66
and
175.3
186.0
10.7
0.37
and
201.1
215.8
14.7
0.81
AX-24-574
8.5
12.5
4.0
0.32
and
21.5
50.0
28.5
0.55
and
72.0
96.3
24.3
0.38
AX-24-575
28.6
53.3
24.7
0.37
and
92.0
104.6
12.6
0.36
and
125.0
225.9
100.9
0.31
AX-24-576
7.6
28.5
20.9
1.05
and
44.2
44.9
0.6
5.58
AX-24-577
39.5
145.3
105.8
0.60
and
164.2
169.8
5.6
2.87
and
201.3
206.4
5.1
0.39
AX-24-578
13.0
82.3
69.3
0.35
AX-24-579
16.0
19.0
3.0
0.55
and
51.0
54.0
3.0
0.57
and
84.0
94.5
10.5
0.65
AX-24-580
125.9
140.0
14.1
0.69
and
152.0
154.5
2.5
0.40
and
177.5
186.5
9.0
0.21
and
239.0
257.0
18.0
0.39
AX-24-581
16.1
19.0
2.9
1.32
and
40.5
49.3
8.8
0.29
and
62.4
105.5
43.1
0.71
and
136.2
140.7
4.5
0.35
AX-24-582
14.0
46.6
32.6
2.13
and
54.6
109.0
54.4
0.50
AX-24-583
9.0
22.9
13.9
0.29
and
45.1
55.9
10.8
0.22
AX-24-584
12.1
31.6
19.5
0.58
AX-24-585
50.2
60.8
10.6
0.50
and
76.4
88.9
12.5
1.06
and
131.6
146.1
14.5
0.36
AX-24-586
6.1
41.0
34.9
0.70
and
66.1
96.0
29.9
0.78
AX-24-587
47.8
48.1
0.3
17.30
and
64.2
80.6
16.4
0.59
including
75.3
80.6
5.3
1.66
and
98.9
102.0
3.1
5.03
and
116.7
126.3
9.6
0.39
and
163.1
164.0
0.9
5.14
AX-24-588
14.2
49.8
35.6
0.40
and
65.9
83.0
17.1
1.29
AX-24-589
18.4
26.3
7.9
0.37
and
50.5
59.0
8.5
1.81
and
74.2
156.9
82.7
0.19
AX-24-590
12.9
46.1
33.2
0.44
and
65.7
81.6
15.9
9.32
including
77.9
81.6
3.7
33.43
and
102.6
107.0
4.4
6.97
AX-24-591
22.9
49.5
26.6
0.44
and
83.4
114.7
31.3
0.50
and
135.5
140.0
4.5
0.37
and
153.5
159.6
6.1
0.27
AX-24-592
19.8
25.9
6.1
1.19
and
70.1
118.9
48.8
1.45
AX-24-593
9.1
43.5
34.4
0.53
and
67.6
81.4
13.8
3.81
AX-24-594
8.1
36.5
28.4
0.46
and
71.0
83.0
12.0
1.22
AX-24-595
17.5
48.7
31.2
0.68
and
72.3
112.0
39.7
1.92
and
142.8
161.4
18.6
0.34
AX-24-596
86.6
131.6
45.0
0.53
and
171.4
187.7
16.3
0.32
AX-24-597
20.8
57.0
36.2
1.14
and
71.7
75.5
3.8
0.49
AX-24-598
26.2
28.0
1.8
4.94
and
51.3
73.0
21.7
1.35
and
88.5
94.5
6.0
4.07
AX-24-599
48.5
66.5
18.0
0.60
and
93.0
123.0
30.0
0.41
and
142.5
147.3
4.8
0.32
and
178.5
181.0
2.5
0.36
AX-24-600
36.7
60.1
23.4
1.35
and
72.4
79.0
6.6
1.28
AX-24-601
75.5
78.5
3.0
0.36
and
98.0
128.5
30.5
0.61
AX-24-602
3.2
68.7
65.5
0.53
and
93.5
100.7
7.2
3.75
and
117.0
125.6
8.6
0.29
AX-24-603
24.4
57.5
33.1
0.36
and
96.3
144.8
48.5
0.66
and
165.2
171.6
6.4
0.52
AX-24-604
24.0
30.7
6.7
0.47
and
55.8
102.2
46.4
1.31
and
143.0
159.5
16.5
0.55
AX-24-605
48.2
147.8
99.6
0.52
or
48.2
112.3
64.1
0.71
and
135.8
147.8
12.0
0.36
AX-24-606
28.3
62.5
34.2
0.46
and
98.9
179.0
80.1
0.55
AX-24-607
13.0
42.2
29.2
0.61
AX-24-608
27.0
80.0
53.0
0.61
AX-24-609
38.9
107.0
68.1
0.37
and
121.1
130.5
9.4
0.42
AX-24-610
36.8
57.2
20.4
0.31
and
87.4
105.2
17.8
0.82
and
116.8
140.7
23.9
0.84
and
158.9
177.5
18.6
1.15
and
189.6
198.7
9.1
0.59
AX-24-611
35.0
117.5
82.5
0.49
AX-24-612
82.1
97.9
15.8
0.55
and
108.1
114.0
5.9
1.31
and
149.5
214.0
64.5
0.36
and
224.3
228.9
4.6
3.65
AX-24-613
24.4
63.8
39.4
0.59
and
107.4
114.5
7.1
0.47
AX-24-614
56.4
101.2
44.8
0.32
and
121.4
149.7
28.3
0.38
and
168.2
173.4
5.2
0.50
and
183.3
201.9
18.6
0.55
and
221.4
224.0
2.6
0.98
AX-24-615
28.0
63.3
35.3
0.33
and
76.7
79.9
3.2
0.64
and
108.7
113.0
4.3
0.37
and
133.4
195.9
62.5
0.44
AX-24-616
20.5
59.0
38.5
0.45
and
114.0
123.4
9.4
0.33
AX-24-617
153.5
156.5
3.0
0.52
AX-24-618
35.1
244.1
209.0
0.63
AX-24-619
83.2
99.5
16.3
0.33
and
165.0
260.5
95.5
0.32
AX-24-620
57.0
80.0
23.0
0.38
and
122.8
149.5
26.7
0.34
and
175.7
204.6
28.9
0.30
and
228.5
259.5
31.0
0.36
AX-24-621
33.5
58.3
24.8
0.38
AX-24-622
262.1
264.2
2.1
1.52
and
299.1
306.8
7.7
0.33
and
318.5
331.1
12.6
1.60
or
318.5
322.2
3.7
5.00
and
344.7
351.1
6.4
0.59
AX-24-623
128.9
131.7
2.8
0.37
AX-24-624
26.3
38.4
12.1
0.49
and
79.3
158.5
79.2
0.52
AX-24-625
92.2
107.0
14.8
0.38
and
118.7
124.2
5.5
1.55
and
138.0
151.1
13.1
0.48
AX-24-626
14.0
20.0
6.0
0.33
and
51.3
59.1
7.8
0.41
and
94.8
135.3
40.5
1.43
AX-24-627
41.2
73.2
32.0
1.56
and
101.4
109.4
8.0
1.24
AX-24-628
52.1
65.8
13.7
0.36
and
82.3
148.7
66.4
0.69
including
116.1
123.8
7.7
1.71
and
163.7
182.9
19.2
0.30
AX-24-630
86.0
95.0
9.0
1.20
AX-24-631
43.4
90.0
46.6
0.51
and
118.5
149.1
30.6
0.30
AX-24-632
22.6
63.7
41.1
0.39
and
77.4
89.6
12.2
0.36
and
109.0
114.1
5.1
3.63
AX-24-633
96.0
102.3
6.3
0.45
and
133.0
166.2
33.2
0.73
and
197.1
202.1
5.0
0.48
and
216.2
216.6
0.4
18.80
AX-24-634
66.8
76.0
9.2
0.39
and
86.5
106.3
19.8
0.37
and
136.3
143.1
6.8
0.40
AX-24-635
42.3
74.7
32.4
0.25
and
112.4
136.3
23.9
0.63
AX-24-636
45.7
50.5
4.8
1.66
and
68.5
158.5
90.0
0.44
and
185.0
187.4
2.3
2.12
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.
Qualified Persons
Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.
The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.
The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 4) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.
Table 4: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
Deposit
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
Tonnage
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
Contained Gold (oz.)
Inferred
Airstrip
0.30
35,243,000
0.75
845,000
Powerline
0.30
312,243,000
0.61
6,158,000
Total Combined
0.30
347,486,00
0.63
7,003,000
Notes: ?
The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.
