AcouSort AB: AcouSort and Bio-ReCell enter collaboration

AcouSort AB ("AcouSort") and Bio-ReCell Ltd ("Bio-ReCell") announce that the two companies have signed a Letter of Intent to jointly explore developing a system for automated clean-up and isolation of stem cells and immune cells from adipose tissue. The core technology in the new system will be based on AcouSort's unique acoustofluidic expertise and Bio-Recell's efficient digestion and isolation capabilities.

The first step of the collaboration was a very successful initial trial at AcouSort's facility in Lund where the applicability of AcouSort's acoustic separation technology was tested on output from Bio-Recell's Revive system.

AcouSort and Bio-ReCell share a common interest in providing the healthcare market with innovative solutions improving the efficacy of development and production of advanced therapies leading to better patient outcome upon treatment. Whereas Bio-ReCell's technology is capable of efficient isolation of a wide range of cell types from complex mixtures, such as adipose tissue, AcouSort's technology enables purification and up-concentration of cells from these bio-samples or tissue cultures. The two companies will now move forward to optimize and adopt AcouSort's separation technology to accommodate Bio-ReCell's specific requirements.

"Collaboration is at the very heart of AcouSort, and it is with great joy we enter into this promising and very exciting partnership. AcouSort and Bio-ReCell share the same vision and deep desire to develop and provide innovative and effective solutions that further improve patient outcomes," says Torsten Freltoft, AcouSort CEO.

"Advancing technological excellence requires the synergy of compatible and forward-thinking partners. When these partners are industry leaders, success becomes even more attainable. Our collaboration with AcouSort exemplifies this principle, as we combine our expertise to drive innovation in cell therapy. Together, we are committed to revolutionizing the field by leveraging our joint competencies to push the boundaries of what's possible." says Dr. Luka Fajs, Bio-ReCell's CEO.

About Bio-ReCell

Bio-ReCell is at the cutting edge of biotechnology, leading the advancement towards improved isolation of specific cell types from complex mixtures. Our team comprises experts who are pioneers in their field. United by our shared passion for Cell Biology, we are dedicated to bringing the benefits of our technological innovations to the world.

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).