SMX: The EU's Clean Industrial Deal Can't Succeed Without Using a Major Leap in Technology

The European Union's Clean Industrial Deal (CID) is more than just an industrial policy overhaul-it's a roadmap for transforming Europe's economy into a circular, resilient, and decarbonized powerhouse. As importantly, the CID is a manageable ambition that refrains from hysterics and instead focuses on what's achievable.

But most importantly, by aligning interests related to industrial competitiveness and climate action to enhance supply chain transparency, circular economy leadership, and access to affordable energy, it simplifies a complex process and ensures that all stakeholders-business, industry, environmentalists, and yes, the planet-move forward together.

Remember, while the largest companies may compete fiercely 80% of the time, history shows that the remaining 20%-when they collaborate-has the power to reshape industries and even the world. The CID offers precisely this opportunity, creating the conditions for meaningful cooperation that drives systemic change.

For SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), a company pioneering molecular-based traceability and authentication technology for materials, the CID presents a golden opportunity to lead in a market poised for exponential growth. As a single technology platform capable of uniting all stakeholders-from raw materials to finished goods to recycling-SMX isn't just keeping pace with regulatory shifts; it's setting the standard for a new era of transparency.

More critically, its ability to transform waste into value means that sustainability is no longer just a compliance exercise-it's a tangible financial opportunity for those who embrace it. The CID isn't just policy; it's an open invitation for innovation-and SMX is uniquely positioned to answer the call.

SMX Technology- A Master Key to a Circular and Transparent Economy

SMX's cutting-edge digital twin technology-which molecularity marks, tracks, and authenticates materials from production to reuse-addresses multiple CID objectives:

Industrial Decarbonization & Circularity - SMX ensures materials are recycled, reused, and authenticated, aligning with the EU's push for secondary raw materials and waste reduction.

Supply Chain Transparency - The CID emphasizes traceable value chains, which SMX enables with tamper-proof blockchain-based tracking.

Reducing Carbon Leakage - The CID's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) reforms demand carbon footprint validation in global trade, where SMX's verification systems can provide an undeniable advantage.

Compliance with EU Regulations - SMX's solutions can help businesses meet CID's circularity targets while ensuring compliance with new sustainability mandates.

In other words, SMX technology is the gold standard that others envy. While some companies may be able to offer some of the benefits of SMX, no known company can do all of them. That's important, especially when trying to assemble a working program with seamless integration. In this instance, if it intends to be efficient in meeting objectives, the CID shouldn't be looking to save a pound by trying to manipulate square technology pegs into round holes. They don't have to.

SMX technology, while mainly under the radar until 2024, is providing scores of validating use cases that show itself as a one-stop solution to facilitate supply chain circularity in industries like textiles, precious metals, plastics, commodities, rubber, and more. A recent report by Frost & Sullivan offers some deep insights into how its technology works. Read it here.

The EU's Push for Circularity

What's most obvious in that report is that if the CID intends to make Europe the world leader in the circular economy by 2030, SMX should play a significant role. The planned Circular Economy Action Plan is asking for precisely the things SMX can do- standardize secondary materials and digital tracking systems that create an immutable digital twin that can track, trace, and authenticate products from source to end use.

With its Plastic Cycle Token, SMX offers something even better- a financial incentive to recycle instead of waste through a trading market that is open 24/7/365. There's more to appreciate from SMX's value proposition, including providing all the right answers to the CID wish list. That includes:

"End-of-Waste" Criteria Harmonization - The EU seeks uniform standards for recycled materials. SMX's molecular-level tracing ensures authenticity, facilitating regulatory acceptance of recycled content.

Mandatory Digitalization of Demolition & Pre-Demolition Audits - CID regulations will require digital tracking of construction waste, a perfect fit for SMX's technology.

Critical Raw Materials & Black Mass Recycling - The EU is targeting high-reliability recycling of materials like lithium and rare earth metals. SMX's ability to verify material origins will be invaluable for compliance with new export restrictions.

Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

There's more. A crucial CID reform is the simplification and expansion of CBAM, which will tighten carbon tracking requirements for imported goods. SMX can position itself as a critical enabler of CBAM compliance by:

Authenticating Embedded Carbon in Goods - Manufacturers will need real-time, auditable carbon data, which SMX's blockchain-based verification can provide.

Preventing Carbon Leakage - CBAM's extension to indirect emissions will require advanced supply chain tracking, where SMX's technology guarantees data integrity.

Verifying Carbon Offsets & Plastic Credits - SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) could become a benchmark for verifiable carbon and plastic offset trading, surpassing the limitations of carbon credits.

The above is more than essential to CID's success; it's mandatory, especially with the CID planning to use tax dollars to create an Industrial Decarbonization Bank with contributions estimated at $100 billion (EUR). Considering the size of the investment, energy-intensive industries will need and demand real-time monitoring tools to validate and optimize energy efficiency measures. SMX's traceability platform can also support those interests with blockchain-backed certification of renewable energy use, a natural extension of SMX's authentication technology.

SMX Traceability Solutions Equally Important

Another CID box checked by SMX is through its ability to trace the origins and movement of products in sectors such as:

Steel & Metals - EU procurement will favor low-carbon steel verified through traceability systems, where SMX can be a leader.

Plastics & Textiles - The CID's upcoming carbon-intensity labeling requirements could push manufacturers to adopt SMX's tracking system to validate recycled content.

Construction & Demolition Waste - The EU will digitize materials tracking to reduce landfill waste, opening up a market for SMX's tamper-proof verification solutions.

The Climate Action department allocates $1 billion (EUR) for hydrogen auctions, supporting clean hydrogen certification. SMX's tracking technology could be integrated into hydrogen verification to ensure Green Hydrogen Authenticity, preventing false claims of hydrogen purity in cross-border trade. Through the mentioned plastic cycle token, clean energy credit trading can be facilitated, thereby expanding SMX's plastic cycle token (PCT) model to energy tracking.

SMX Technology Enables EU Industrial Competitiveness

Make no mistake- the Clean Industrial Deal is Europe's most ambitious industrial transformation strategy to date. The great news is that it's designed in an achievable way. But it needs help, the type that SMX is uniquely positioned to provide across virtually every facet of this transition.

Remember, traceability is becoming the cornerstone of regulatory compliance, circularity, and industrial decarbonization. In that measure, SMX's technology can be the most efficient and seamless way for companies to navigate the CID's stringent requirements by doing the work to authenticate recycled materials, verify carbon footprints, ensure supply chain integrity, and enable verifiable sustainability credits.

All told, SMX can be more than a beneficiary of the CID-it's an essential enabler of its success. Most importantly, as industries across Europe scramble to adapt, SMX isn't conceptualizing what it might be able to do- it stands ready to provide the missing link between policy, compliance, and market transformation.

