HIGHLIGHTS

60m @ 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq.") from 53m, including 9m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq. from 98m downhole in OEDD-111.

33m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq., including 15m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq. from 272m downhole in OEDD-110.

42m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq., including 14m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq. from 336m downhole in hole OEDD-109.

Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over broad width and gold tenor.

A total of 6,380m of drilling was completed across 22 holes and one re-entry hole.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from four diamond drill holes completed as part of the expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is complete with a total of 6,379.9m drilled. Drill holes OEDD-106 and OEDD-109 to OEDD-111 were drilled along the eastern margin of the main northwest-plunging mineralized zone, where the Company is increasing drill spacing to a 100m grid (see drill plans and sections in the link below). Notably, drill hole OEDD-111 intersected shallow, broad-width mineralization from just 53m downhole, with good grade. Assay results from 14 drill holes of the BBM diamond drill program are still pending.

"We are pleased to share additional strong drill results from BBM. The four newly reported holes, along with those previously announced this quarter, continue to meet our expectations, returning robust gold and copper mineralization with consistent broad width and grade. These results further confirm the continuity of mineralization at BBM and highlight its near-surface potential.

It's very pleasing to see the intense exploration efforts we initiated at the start of the 2024-2025 dry season in November now bearing fruit. Results at BBM have met all expectations, and with two rigs operating, we anticipate further promising results ahead. We recently announced significant progress across multiple fronts, including the completion of RC drilling at Fremen, diamond drilling at Empire, a 150-line-km IP geophysics survey along the BBM trend, ongoing drilling at the BBM extensions and Charger, and preparation for drilling at Lando. With multiple active exploration programs underway, I am extremely pleased with the team's momentum and dedication," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Link to All Figures

Watch CEO Andrew Chubb Discuss the Results

A full table of significant intercepts from the current release, with drill collar locations for all drilling in this phase at BBM are presented in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts - (from this release)

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq.

(80%) Comp Trigger (Au g/t) OEDD0106 332 360 28 0.7 0.28 1.0 185 1.0 0.5 Including 338 345 7 1.1 0.51 1.6 97 1.5 1.0 OEDD0109 336 378 42 0.7 0.24 1.0 124 0.9 0.2 Including 359 373 14 1.4 0.39 1.4 217 1.7 1.0 OEDD0110 272 305 33 0.9 0.25 1.0 129 1.1 0.5 Including 289 304 15 1.2 0.29 1.4 169 1.4 1.0 OEDD0111 53 113 60 1.4 0.14 0.6 270 1.4 0.2 Including 57 64 7 2.0 0.24 1.3 354 2.1 1.0 Including 57 59 2 4.0 0.43 1.9 782 4.1 2.0 and 76 83 7 1.8 0.17 0.5 454 1.9 1.0 and 98 107 9 4.7 0.29 1.3 227 4.2 1.0 Including 101 106 5 7.5 0.33 1.7 275 6.5 2.0

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Table 2: BBM Drilling Collar Cable - (all collars from this program)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL_M AZIM_TRUE DIP EOH_M Results Received Comments OEDD0103 655899 1048090 450 35 -55 197.43 •

OEDD0104 655737 1048029 451 35 -55 452.3 •

OEDD0105 656034 1048010 454 35 -55 182.17 •

OEDD0106 655947 1047877 453 35 -55 434.3 •

OEDD0107 656024 1047863 455 35 -55 30.5

Failed Hole OEDD0108 656027 1047867 453 35 -55 338.2 •

OEDD0109 655999 1047787 455 35 -55 411.13 •

OEDD0110 656075 1047766 457 35 -55 380 •

OEDD0111 656179 1047907 457 35 -55 155.1 •

OEDD0112 656248 1047824 461 35 -55 140.2



OEDD0113 656157 1047726 460 44 -56 320.2



OEDD0115 656118 1047645 460 35 -55 431.29



OEDD0119 655870 1048027 448 35 -55 341.6



OEDD0122 655737 1048132 451 35 -55 245.2



OEDD0123 656299 1047755 462 35 -55 140.15



OEDD0125 656253 1047682 462 35 -55 251



OEDD0128 655693 1048160 453 35 -55 275.74



OEDD0129 656211 1047615 448 35 -55 341.15



OEDD0130 655650 1048106 433 35 -55 107.2



OEDD0131 655823 1048362 419 215 -55 360.2



OEDD0132 655566 1048098 424 35 -55 422.2



OEDD0133 655546 1048192 442 35 -55 332.1



OEDD0076 655766 1048079 450 35 -55 344.76

90.56m re-entry

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.

Au Equivalent Calculations

Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold AuEq. Gold Equivalent Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum ppm Parts per million

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

