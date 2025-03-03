HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): FIRST REFUELINGS ON THE HRS40 HYDROGEN STATION IN OCCITANIE (FRANCE) FOR THE SEVEN GROUP

Grenoble, March 3, 2025 - HRS , French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that its HRS40 station (capacity of 1 ton per day) has successfully completed its first refuelings at 350 and 700 bar. The station was installed by HRS teams at the end of 2024 at Saint-Sulpice (Occitanie, France) on behalf of its customer SEVEN, a key player in the energy transition.

As part of the European Corridor H2 project supported by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, SEVEN placed an order with HRS in April 2024[1] for an HRS40 station to be integrated in February 2025 into its multi-energy station at Saint-Sulpice-la-Pointe in the department of Tarn (Occitanie, France).

The first refuelings were carried out on a retrofitted bus for the Occitanie region (35.8 kg tank at 350 bar) and on a Toyota Mirai (5.6 kg tank at 700 bar). These refuelings are made possible 6 weeks after the installation of the station, thanks to the testing and development work carried out by HRS teams on its test area. The efficiency of this project also relies on the skills and professionalism of the HRS installation and start-up teams.

Over time, a fleet of 15 hydrogen-powered buses will be refueled at this site, contributing to the decarbonization of mobility in the region.

With this 1 ton/day station, HRS is demonstrating its ability to deploy high-capacity stations and respond rapidly to customer needs, thus consolidating its European leadership in the deployment of AFIR-compatible hydrogen stations[2].

HRS is thus contributing to this major European project, enabling hydrogen refueling on a strategic route from the Iberian Peninsula to Northern Europe, and confirming its commitment to the energy transition in the transport sector.

Jean-Michel RICHETON, Chairman of the SEVEN Group, comments: "We are delighted to announce the start of operations at the hydrogen station at Saint-Sulpice la Pointe, in the Tarn department (France). This project, which symbolizes our commitment to sustainable mobility, would not have been possible without the expertise and dedication of our partners. Our special thanks go to HRS and its CEO, Hassen Rachedi, whose vision and technical know-how were essential to the realization of this state-of-the-art infrastructure, in record time."

Hassen RACHEDI, founder and CEO of HRS, comments: "We are delighted to have successfully installed this HRS40 station for SEVEN, a true specialist in the development and distribution of energies of the future. This is further proof of the expertise of our teams and their ability to intervene quickly on the ground to install and commission a station tailored to the customer's needs. By contributing to the Corridor H2 project, we are concretely reinforcing our commitment to sustainable mobility, for the benefit of all regions. We are also consolidating our position as a key player in Europe to meet the challenges of refueling heavy mobility, particularly in the context of AFIR regulations, which open up excellent prospects for us."

ABOUT SEVEN

The SEVEN Group, founded in 2017, brings unique know-how by mastering the entire value chain developing new energies for the future, from production to use.

The group's first link is its network of multi-fuel stations (BioGNC, bioH2 and IRVE) for road and sea transport.

Circular economy, energy autonomy, local employment and renewable energy are all issues that drive the SEVEN team.

To support innovation and the emergence of new know-how, SEVEN has positioned itself in innovative projects, notably with VabHYogaz® technology, which produces renewable hydrogen from organic matter.

At the same time, SEVEN is rounding out its value chain alongside industrial partners to design and develop turnkey retrofit solutions for heavy-duty mobility.

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-eight stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

[1] See the April 3, 2024 press release.

[2] AFIR: Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation

