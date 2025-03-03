Today, voxeljet AG ("voxeljet") announced that at the extraordinary General Meeting of voxeljet AG on Thursday, February 27, 2025, voxeljet completed the first shareholder meeting with resolutions on the sale of voxeljet's business. The resolution proposal on agenda item 5, the amendment to the Articles of Association to reduce the size of the Supervisory Board, published in the federal gazette (Bundesanzeiger) January 17, 2025 was adopted by the general meeting.

The present shareholders approved postponing other related resolutions (agenda items 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6). The postponement offers the company the opportunity to provide shareholders with further information in advance of the ordinary general meeting, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of the year.

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet's was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from Technical University Munich (TUM) with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations were launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of voxeljet technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit voxeljet's website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, or on Twitter.

Virtual tour through voxeljet HQs in Germany: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVt4h_6oWkc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250228868400/en/

Contacts:

Johannes Pesch

Director Investor Relations, Business Development and Purchasing

+49-821-7483-172

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de