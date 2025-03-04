McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: Annual General and Special Meeting of Securityholders Report of Voting Results

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / This report is submitted for and on behalf of the Corporation pursuant to Section 11.3 of NI 51-102 and sets out the matters voted upon at the annual general and special meeting of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Shares") held on March 3, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Full details of this matter are set out in the management information circular of the Corporation dated January 22, 2025 (the "Circular") in respect of the Meeting, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. We hereby advise of the following attendance and voting results, as tabulated at the Meeting:

Total Shares issued and outstanding as at record date (January 16, 2025) 244,738,654 Total Shares represented at the Meeting in person and by proxyand entitled to vote at the Meeting 53,043,300 Percentage of total Shares represented at the Meeting (%) 21.67 %

1. Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, the seven (7) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Against % Against Amanda Fullerton 46,984,221 89.44 % 5,550,055 10.57 % 0 0 % Fergus Kerr 52,484,221 99.91 % 50,055 0.095 % 0 0 % Roger Emdin 52,484,221 99.91 % 50,055 0.095 % 0 0 % Mark Trevisiol 52,534,221 100 % 55 0 % 0 0 % Deborah Battiston 52,484,221 99.91 % 55,055 0.095 % 0 0 % Perry N. Dellelce 49,984,221 95.15 % 2,550,055 4.85 % 0 0 % Dario Zulich 52,484,221 99.91 % 50,055 0.095 % 0 0 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of business of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration (the "Auditor Resolution"). The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Against % Against Auditor Resolution 52,993,300 99.91 % 50,000 0.095 0 0 %

3. Approval of the Stock Option Plan Resolution

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, the amendments to the stock option plan of the Corporation (the "Stock Option Plan Resolution"), as more particularly described in the Circular was approved in accordance with the rules of Cboe Canada (the "Exchange"). The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Against % Against Stock Option Plan Resolution 50,034,276 95.24 % 0 0 2,500,000 4.76 %

4. Approval of the Reapproval Resolution for the Security Based Compensation Arrangements

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, the resolution in respect of the reapproval of the security-based compensation arrangements, including the approval of all unallocated awards, rights and other entitlements under the performance and restricted share unit plan and incentive stock option plan, as amended was approved in accordance with the rules of the Exchange. The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Against % Against Reapproval Resolution for the Security Based Compensation Arrangements 45,510,943 86.63 % 0 0 7,023,333 13.37 %

