Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2025 02:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: Annual General and Special Meeting of Securityholders Report of Voting Results

Finanznachrichten News

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / This report is submitted for and on behalf of the Corporation pursuant to Section 11.3 of NI 51-102 and sets out the matters voted upon at the annual general and special meeting of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Shares") held on March 3, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Full details of this matter are set out in the management information circular of the Corporation dated January 22, 2025 (the "Circular") in respect of the Meeting, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. We hereby advise of the following attendance and voting results, as tabulated at the Meeting:

Total Shares issued and outstanding as at record date (January 16, 2025)

244,738,654

Total Shares represented at the Meeting in person and by proxyand entitled to vote at the Meeting

53,043,300

Percentage of total Shares represented at the Meeting (%)

21.67

%

1. Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, the seven (7) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Votes
Against

%
Against

Amanda Fullerton

46,984,221

89.44

%

5,550,055

10.57

%

0

0

%

Fergus Kerr

52,484,221

99.91

%

50,055

0.095

%

0

0

%

Roger Emdin

52,484,221

99.91

%

50,055

0.095

%

0

0

%

Mark Trevisiol

52,534,221

100

%

55

0

%

0

0

%

Deborah Battiston

52,484,221

99.91

%

55,055

0.095

%

0

0

%

Perry N. Dellelce

49,984,221

95.15

%

2,550,055

4.85

%

0

0

%

Dario Zulich

52,484,221

99.91

%

50,055

0.095

%

0

0

%

2. Appointment of Auditors

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of business of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration (the "Auditor Resolution"). The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Votes
Against

%
Against

Auditor Resolution

52,993,300

99.91

%

50,000

0.095

0

0

%

3. Approval of the Stock Option Plan Resolution

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, the amendments to the stock option plan of the Corporation (the "Stock Option Plan Resolution"), as more particularly described in the Circular was approved in accordance with the rules of Cboe Canada (the "Exchange"). The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Votes
Against

%
Against

Stock Option Plan Resolution

50,034,276

95.24

%

0

0

2,500,000

4.76

%

4. Approval of the Reapproval Resolution for the Security Based Compensation Arrangements

By a vote conducted by way of show of hands, the resolution in respect of the reapproval of the security-based compensation arrangements, including the approval of all unallocated awards, rights and other entitlements under the performance and restricted share unit plan and incentive stock option plan, as amended was approved in accordance with the rules of the Exchange. The Shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Votes
Against

%
Against

Reapproval Resolution for the Security Based Compensation Arrangements

45,510,943

86.63

%

0

0

7,023,333

13.37

%

MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED

"Mark Trevisiol"

Mark Trevisiol
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@mcfarlanelakemining.com

SOURCE: McFarlane Lake Mining Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.