In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received a transparency notification from EQT VIII Fund.

1. Summary of the notification

EQT VIII Fund reported in its notification dated February 28, 2025, that on February 28, 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its participation decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 30.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On February 28, 2025, EQT VIII Fund (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 68,119,809 shares with voting rights, representing 27.93% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 88,119,809 shares representing 36.13% in its previous notification dated May 24, 2024.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) EQT VIII Collect SCSp 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg EQT VIII SCSp 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg EQT VIII Investments S. r. l. 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg Akita I S. r. l. 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg

Date on which the threshold is crossed

February 28, 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

30%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities EQT VIII Collect SCSp 0 0 0 0.00% EQT VIII SCSp 0 0 0 0.00% EQT VIII Investments S. r. l. 0 0 0 0.00% Akita I S. r. l. 88,119,809 68,119,809 0 27.93% Subtotal 88,119,809 68,119,809 0 27.93% TOTAL 68,119,809 0 27.93%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement 0 0.00% TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 68,119,809 27.93%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Akita I S. r. l. is controlled by EQT VIII Investments S. r. l. that is controlled by EQT VIII SCSp. EQT VIII SCSp is controlled by EQT VIII Collect SCSp. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is not controlled by any of its shareholders. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is managed by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l.

Additional information

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com