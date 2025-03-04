Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received a transparency notification from Invesco Ltd.

1. Summary of the notification

Invesco Ltd. reported in its notification dated February 28, 2025, that on February 26, 2025, following an acquisition of voting securities, its participation increased and crossed the threshold of 10.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On February 26, 2025, Invesco Ltd. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 26,838,187 shares with voting rights, representing 11.00% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 13,840,259 shares representing 5.67% in its previous notification dated June 14, 2024, as well as 12,618 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.01% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 690,405 equivalent financial instruments representing 0.28% in its previous notification dated June 14, 2024.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Invesco Ltd. 1331,Spring Street NW ,Suite 2500, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, USA

Date on which the threshold is crossed

February 26, 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

10%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Invesco Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Advisers, Inc. 871,032 1,008,910 0 0.41% 0.00% Invesco Asset Management Limited 12,261,525 25,827,972 0 10.59% 0.00% Invesco Capital Management LLC 683 1,305 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Management S.A. 707,019 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Subtotal 13,840,259 26,838,187 11.00% TOTAL 26,838,187 0 11.00% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date # of voting

rights that may be

acquired if

the instrument

is exercised % of voting

rights Settlement Invesco Asset Management Limited Shares lent to third parties 12,618 0.01% TOTAL 12.618 0.01%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 26,850,805 11.01%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 26/02/2025. Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity. Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below; Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.41%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.01%; Invesco Asset Management Limited 10.59%.

Additional information

The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

