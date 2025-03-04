LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Keller Group Plc (KLR.L) were gaining around 21 percent in the early morning trading on the London Stock Exchange after the geotechnical engineering company reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2024 profit climbed from last year with a slight increase in revenues.Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 33.1 pence, bringing the total dividend for the year to 49.7p, an increase of 10 percentKeller also announced its intention to launch a multi-year share buyback programme, with an initial tranche of 25 million pounds in the first quarter of 2025.Looking ahead, Michael Speakman, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Our record year-end order book of £1.6bn across our diverse revenue streams underpins our expectations for growth in the next phase of implementation of the Group's strategy. Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment in the short-term, we anticipate further progress in 2025 and a return to our typical second half weighting.'For the year 2024, profit before tax grew 46 percent to 183.9 million pounds from last year's 125.6 million pounds. Earnings per share were 193.3 pence, up 60 percent from 120.5 pence a year ago.Underling profit before tax was 191.4 million pounds, compared to prior year's 153.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 199.9 pence, compared to 153.9 pence in the prior year.Underlying operating profit climbed 18 percent from last year to 212.6 million pounds, and underlying operating profit margin improved 100 basis points to 7.1 percent.Revenue for the year edged up 1 percent to 3 billion pounds from 2.97 billion pounds last year. Revenue went up 4 percent on prior year at constant currency.On the London Stock Exchange, Keller Group shares were gaining around 21.4 percent to trade at 1,564.00 pence.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX