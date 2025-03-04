Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35
04.03.2025 11:26 Uhr
Physitrack Plc Launches Enhanced PhysiAssistant App with New Filming & Exercise Upload Feature

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) London, March 4, 2025 - Physitrack Plc today announced the launch of a major enhancement to its PhysiAssistant app, a mobile solution designed to give healthcare providers greater flexibility in day-to-day patient care. The new patient filming and exercise upload feature enables clinicians to record and upload personalized exercise demonstrations, allowing for an unprecedented level of ultra-personalization in rehabilitation and treatment plans.

The PhysiAssistant app, already a key tool for healthcare professionals, features a streamlined user interface for exercise prescription, making it possible to work hands-free with patients in a clinical setting. With today's update, practitioners can now capture video of exercises in real-time and seamlessly integrate them into the Physitrack ecosystem for onward prescription.

"For providers who use their own unique methodologies in patient care, this enhancement is a game-changer," said Physitrack CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin. "It allows them to prescribe exercises with the highest degree of personal relevance, ensuring that patients receive instructions that are tailored to their exact needs."

The update also brings added benefits for patients, who can now view themselves performing exercises with professional guidance, helping them perfect their form and, in some cases, achieve more effective recovery outcomes.

This launch is part of a broader series of innovations that Physitrack has introduced to its ecosystem in recent months, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing customer value and staying ahead in the digital healthcare space.

"Our ability to continuously improve the ecosystem is essential for maintaining strong customer engagement, reducing churn, and supporting long-term pricing strategies," Henrik Molin added. "This latest update is just one example of how we are pioneering smarter, more effective solutions for healthcare providers and patients alike."

For more information on the PhysiAssistant app and the latest enhancements in Physitrack's products, visit https://physitrack.com.

Watch a Spotlight interview on the subject of the PhysiAssistant enhancement, innovation and the use of AI in Physitrack with CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin here: https://vimeo.com/1062325525/e2479a3ad2

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at
https://championhealth.co.uk/

