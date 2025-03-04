Physitrack Plc Launches Enhanced PhysiAssistant App with New Filming & Exercise Upload Feature

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) London, March 4, 2025 - Physitrack Plc today announced the launch of a major enhancement to its PhysiAssistant app, a mobile solution designed to give healthcare providers greater flexibility in day-to-day patient care. The new patient filming and exercise upload feature enables clinicians to record and upload personalized exercise demonstrations, allowing for an unprecedented level of ultra-personalization in rehabilitation and treatment plans.

The PhysiAssistant app, already a key tool for healthcare professionals, features a streamlined user interface for exercise prescription, making it possible to work hands-free with patients in a clinical setting. With today's update, practitioners can now capture video of exercises in real-time and seamlessly integrate them into the Physitrack ecosystem for onward prescription.

"For providers who use their own unique methodologies in patient care, this enhancement is a game-changer," said Physitrack CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin. "It allows them to prescribe exercises with the highest degree of personal relevance, ensuring that patients receive instructions that are tailored to their exact needs."

The update also brings added benefits for patients, who can now view themselves performing exercises with professional guidance, helping them perfect their form and, in some cases, achieve more effective recovery outcomes.

This launch is part of a broader series of innovations that Physitrack has introduced to its ecosystem in recent months, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing customer value and staying ahead in the digital healthcare space.

"Our ability to continuously improve the ecosystem is essential for maintaining strong customer engagement, reducing churn, and supporting long-term pricing strategies," Henrik Molin added. "This latest update is just one example of how we are pioneering smarter, more effective solutions for healthcare providers and patients alike."

For more information on the PhysiAssistant app and the latest enhancements in Physitrack's products, visit https://physitrack.com.

Watch a Spotlight interview on the subject of the PhysiAssistant enhancement, innovation and the use of AI in Physitrack with CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin here: https://vimeo.com/1062325525/e2479a3ad2