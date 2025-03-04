Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies (the "UL ECOLOGO® Certification") recognising Radisson's commitment to best practices for responsible development in the mineral exploration industry. The certification and related audit were conducted by UL Solutions, which is a global science-based 3rd party testing, inspection and certification company. The criteria were developed in partnership with the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (the "AEMQ") and UQAT (Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue).

The UL ECOLOGO® Certification represents the first comprehensive certification for Canadian Mineral Exploration Companies and their service providers that features third-party certification of environmental, social and commercial practices.

Matt Manson, President and CEO commented: "We are extremely proud that Radisson has obtained the UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. This certification is a testament to our commitment to responsible practices in all aspects of our business, and in particular with respect to our team, our service providers, neighbouring communities and the environment. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Radisson team for its diligent work in obtaining the UL ECOLOGO® Certification, and to the AEMQ for its collaboration and support throughout this process."

In 2012, the AEMQ, developed the concept of establishing a best practices certification process for the mineral exploration sector. This process aimed to assess and acknowledge responsible practices for industry participants and their service providers. To bring this vision to fruition, the AEMQ collaborated with the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, which crafted the original normative standards. The UL ECOLOGO® certification program for mineral exploration was officially launched in 2019 in partnership with UL Solutions.

About UL Solutions

As a global safety science leader, UL Solutions helps companies to demonstrate safety, enhance sustainability, strengthen security, deliver quality, manage risk and achieve regulatory compliance.

About the AEMQ

The Association was founded in 1975 to increase mining exploration in Quebec and support the development of mining entrepreneurship in Quebec. Today, AEMQ represents 1,100 individual members and 180 corporate members. The AEMQ has a mission to promote sustainable, responsible exploration for mineral resources in Québec and their vital place in Québec's economy.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023, Radisson's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling, the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien project and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242848

SOURCE: Radisson Mining Resources