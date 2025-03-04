Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Full-Year 2024

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024:

Key Quarterly Highlights

Net income of $2.0 million.

Earnings per share of $0.91.

Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

Total assets increased to $956 million.

Deposits increased to $814 million.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.89%.

Key Full-Year Highlights

Net income of $2.8 million.

Earnings per share of $1.32.

Quarterly dividends totaled $0.68 per share.

Total assets increased by $37 million during the year.

Deposits increased by $15 million during the year.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The year ended on a positive note for the Bank. Net Income for 4Q24 was $2 million; 4Q24 Tier 1 Leverage Capital ended at 7.89% up from 1Q24's 7.64%, after the large commercial credit loss in 1Q24. The Bank's focus for 2025 is to continue to grow customer relationships by expanding wallet share. We will also continue focus efforts in our newer markets. The vision for our team is to continue to leverage the Community Bank model by focusing on what customers want and being there for our communities."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the quarter (4Q24) was $2.0 million, increasing from last quarter's (3Q24) $1.5 million net income, while also up from the net loss of $(350,000) for the same quarter of the prior year (4Q23). The increase from 4Q23 was substantially due to an increase in net interest income, after credit loss expense, higher earnings on bank-owned life insurance, and a decrease in compensation and benefits.

Earnings (loss) per share were $0.91 for 4Q24, $0.72 for 3Q24, and $(0.16) for 4Q24.

Net interest income was $7.4 million during 4Q24, a 4.50% increase from 3Q24's $7.0 million. This also is a 7.09% increase from 4Q23's $6.9 million net interest income. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to: Interest and dividend income of $12.1 million in 4Q24, compared to $10.8 million in 4Q23.

Tax equivalent net interest margin decreased slightly to 3.35% for 4Q24 from 3.38% for 3Q24, while increasing from the 3.28% margin in 4Q23.

During 4Q24, there was a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $216,000, due to annual historic loss updates, qualitative factor adjustments, and lower specific reserves. During 3Q24, there was also a reversal of the allowance of $28,000, while $993,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses in 4Q23.

Noninterest income totaled $2.4 ($2.398) million during 4Q24, a 1.32% increase from 3Q24's $2.4 ($2.367) million, and a 22.50% increase from for 4Q23's $2.0 million. This fluctuation from 4Q23 was primarily due to: Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance for 4Q24 were $541,000, compared to $100,000 for 4Q23.

Noninterest expenses totaled $7.7 million during 4Q24, a 1.37% increase from 3Q24's $7.6 million, while an 8.33% decrease from 4Q23's $8.4 million. This fluctuation from 4Q23 was primarily due to: Compensation and benefits in 4Q24 were $4.2 million, compared to $5.4 million for 4Q23. Most of this difference was due to one-time expenses associated with the retirement of the former President and CEO.



Full-Year Income Statement Highlights

Net income for 2024 was $2.8 million, compared to $6.0 million for 2023, as further discussed below.

Earnings per share were $1.32 for 2024 and $2.81 for 2023.

Net interest income was $28.0 million for 2024, a 1.70% decrease from 2023's $28.5 million. This decrease was primarily due to: Although interest and dividend income increased $5.9 million to $46.7 million in 2024 compared to $40.8 million in 2023, interest expense increased $6.4 million to $18.7 million in 2024 compared to $12.3 million in 2023.

During 2024, $4.6 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $1.3 million for 2023. This increase was primarily due to: A one-time charge-off of one customer's loans totaling $5.5 million occurred in 1Q24.

Noninterest income totaled $10.1 million for 2024, compared to $8.9 million for 2023. This 13.14% increase was primarily comprised of: Investment brokerage commission income of $2.6 million in 2024, compared to $2.2 million in 2023. Mortgage banking activities of $1.8 million in 2024, compared to $1.5 million in 2023. Gain on termination of interest rate swaps of $1.1 million in 2024, compared to $793,000 in 2023.

Noninterest expenses totaled $30.4 million in 2024, compared to $29.0 million in 2023. This 4.73% increase was primarily comprised of: Compensation and benefits expense of $17.7 million in 2024, compared to $17.5 million in 2023. Occupancy and equipment expense of $4.3 million in 2024, compared to $3.7 million in 2023. Data processing expense of $1.3 million in 2024, compared to $1.0 million in 2023.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $956 million as of the end of 4Q24, a 0.87% increase from the end of 3Q24's $948 million, and a 4.02% increase from then end of 4Q23's $919 million. These net increases were comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents ended 4Q24 at $20.8 million, compared to $23.8 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $40.0 million as of the end of 4Q23. Securities - available-for-sale increased to $77.1 million, compared to $80.9 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $52.7 million as of the end of 4Q23. Net loans ended 4Q24 at $768 million, compared to $753 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $739 million as of the end of 4Q23.

Total deposits as of the end of 4Q24 were $814 million, compared to $809 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $799 million as of the end of 4Q23. These net increases were comprised of: Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $158 million as of the end of 4Q24, from $162 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $160 million as of the end of 4Q23. Interest-bearing deposits increased to $656 million as of the end of 4Q24, from $647 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $639 million as of the end of 4Q23.

Borrowed funds increased to $61.1 million as of the end of 4Q24, from $57.0 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $40.0 million as of the end of 4Q23.

Total equity at the end of 4Q24 was $55.4 million, compared to $55.5 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $55.8 million as of the end of 4Q23.

Book value per share was $25.66 ($21.51 tangible) at the end of 4Q24, compared to $25.74 ($21.55 tangible) as of the end of 3Q24, and $25.94 ($21.84 tangible) as of the end of 4Q23.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2024 2024 2023 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 10,981 $ 10,819 $ 10,056 Investment securities: Taxable 827 906 506 Tax-exempt 38 39 69 Dividends 224 190 139 Total interest and dividend income 12,070 11,954 10,770 Interest expense Deposits 3,956 3,686 3,496 Borrowed funds 763 1,233 410 Total interest expense 4,719 4,919 3,906 Net interest income 7,351 7,035 6,864 Credit loss expense (benefit) (216 ) (28 ) 993 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 7,567 7,063 5,871 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 337 356 345 Interchange income 336 375 328 Investment brokerage commission income 697 646 606 Mortgage banking activitives 262 588 420 Trust fee income 115 97 76 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 541 111 100 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 2 47 2 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 92 100 67 Other income 16 47 14 Total noninterest income 2,398 2,367 1,958 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 4,212 4,559 5,412 Occupancy and equipment 1,103 1,063 992 Interchange expenses 203 174 179 Data processing 425 318 187 Professional services 165 125 177 Advertising 190 223 185 FDIC premiums 187 176 152 Other expenses 1,185 933 1,082 Total noninterest expenses 7,670 7,571 8,366 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2,295 1,859 (537 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 330 316 (187 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,965 $ 1,543 $ (350 ) Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.91 $ 0.72 $ (0.16 ) Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Full-Year Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 42,534 $ 37,964 Investment securities: Taxable 3,298 1,965 Tax-exempt 177 361 Dividends 733 479 Total interest and dividend income 46,742 40,769 Interest expense Deposits 15,170 10,725 Borrowed funds 3,553 1,542 Total interest expense 18,723 12,267 Net interest income 28,019 28,502 Credit loss expense 4,585 1,269 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 23,434 27,233 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 1,372 1,356 Interchange income 1,369 1,349 Investment brokerage commission income 2,578 2,203 Mortgage banking activitives 1,823 1,484 Trust fee income 465 365 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 867 887 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 77 56 Gain on termination of interest rate swap 1,070 793 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 365 224 Other income 92 190 Total noninterest income 10,078 8,907 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 17,680 17,459 Occupancy and equipment 4,260 3,739 Interchange expenses 708 650 Data processing 1,319 988 Professional services 580 525 Advertising 827 723 FDIC premiums 741 675 Other expenses 4,239 4,224 Total noninterest expenses 30,354 28,983 Income before income tax expense 3,158 7,157 Income tax expense (benefit) 323 1,139 Net income $ 2,835 $ 6,018 Earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 2.81 Dividends per share $ 0.68 $ 0.68

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2024 2024 2023 4Q24 3Q24 4Q24 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,628 $ 12,642 $ 10,243 Other short-term investments 10,174 11,199 29,766 Total cash and cash equivalents 20,802 23,841 40,009 Securities - available-for-sale 77,072 80,867 52,658 Securities - held-to-maturity 19,442 19,722 20,866 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,786 9,786 7,295 Loans held for sale 3,658 3,664 2,259 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,289; $9,484; and $10,198 at 4Q24; 3Q24; and 4Q23, respectively 768,430 752,660 739,461 Premises and equipment, net 18,708 18,546 19,136 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 3,121 3,198 2,979 Real estate owned 152 151 130 Bank-owned life insurance 15,402 16,158 15,832 Accrued interest receivable 3,405 3,504 3,099 Other assets 10,577 10,201 9,914 Total assets $ 956,389 $ 948,132 $ 919,472 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 157,782 $ 162,254 $ 159,899 Interest-bearing 656,077 646,734 639,039 Total deposits 813,859 808,988 798,938 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 61,100 57,000 40,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $81; $102; and $164 at 4Q24; 3Q24; and 4Q23, respectively) 14,919 14,898 14,836 Accrued interest payable 2,600 2,190 1,654 Other liabilities 8,502 9,540 8,276 Total liabilities 900,980 892,616 863,704 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,159,191 shares at 4Q24; 2,156,941 shares at 3Q24; and 2,150,191 shares at 4Q23 2,159 2,157 2,150 Additional paid-in capital 8,699 8,660 8,556 Retained earnings 53,398 51,801 52,029 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (8,847 ) (7,102 ) (6,967 ) Total stockholders' equity 55,409 55,516 55,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 956,389 $ 948,132 $ 919,472

