Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2025 17:38 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Full-Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024:

Key Quarterly Highlights

  • Net income of $2.0 million.

  • Earnings per share of $0.91.

  • Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $956 million.

  • Deposits increased to $814 million.

  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.89%.

Key Full-Year Highlights

  • Net income of $2.8 million.

  • Earnings per share of $1.32.

  • Quarterly dividends totaled $0.68 per share.

  • Total assets increased by $37 million during the year.

  • Deposits increased by $15 million during the year.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The year ended on a positive note for the Bank. Net Income for 4Q24 was $2 million; 4Q24 Tier 1 Leverage Capital ended at 7.89% up from 1Q24's 7.64%, after the large commercial credit loss in 1Q24. The Bank's focus for 2025 is to continue to grow customer relationships by expanding wallet share. We will also continue focus efforts in our newer markets. The vision for our team is to continue to leverage the Community Bank model by focusing on what customers want and being there for our communities."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (4Q24) was $2.0 million, increasing from last quarter's (3Q24) $1.5 million net income, while also up from the net loss of $(350,000) for the same quarter of the prior year (4Q23). The increase from 4Q23 was substantially due to an increase in net interest income, after credit loss expense, higher earnings on bank-owned life insurance, and a decrease in compensation and benefits.

  • Earnings (loss) per share were $0.91 for 4Q24, $0.72 for 3Q24, and $(0.16) for 4Q24.

  • Net interest income was $7.4 million during 4Q24, a 4.50% increase from 3Q24's $7.0 million. This also is a 7.09% increase from 4Q23's $6.9 million net interest income. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to:

    • Interest and dividend income of $12.1 million in 4Q24, compared to $10.8 million in 4Q23.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin decreased slightly to 3.35% for 4Q24 from 3.38% for 3Q24, while increasing from the 3.28% margin in 4Q23.

  • During 4Q24, there was a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $216,000, due to annual historic loss updates, qualitative factor adjustments, and lower specific reserves. During 3Q24, there was also a reversal of the allowance of $28,000, while $993,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses in 4Q23.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.4 ($2.398) million during 4Q24, a 1.32% increase from 3Q24's $2.4 ($2.367) million, and a 22.50% increase from for 4Q23's $2.0 million. This fluctuation from 4Q23 was primarily due to:

    • Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance for 4Q24 were $541,000, compared to $100,000 for 4Q23.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $7.7 million during 4Q24, a 1.37% increase from 3Q24's $7.6 million, while an 8.33% decrease from 4Q23's $8.4 million. This fluctuation from 4Q23 was primarily due to:

    • Compensation and benefits in 4Q24 were $4.2 million, compared to $5.4 million for 4Q23. Most of this difference was due to one-time expenses associated with the retirement of the former President and CEO.

Full-Year Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for 2024 was $2.8 million, compared to $6.0 million for 2023, as further discussed below.

  • Earnings per share were $1.32 for 2024 and $2.81 for 2023.

  • Net interest income was $28.0 million for 2024, a 1.70% decrease from 2023's $28.5 million. This decrease was primarily due to:

    • Although interest and dividend income increased $5.9 million to $46.7 million in 2024 compared to $40.8 million in 2023, interest expense increased $6.4 million to $18.7 million in 2024 compared to $12.3 million in 2023.

  • During 2024, $4.6 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $1.3 million for 2023. This increase was primarily due to:

    • A one-time charge-off of one customer's loans totaling $5.5 million occurred in 1Q24.

  • Noninterest income totaled $10.1 million for 2024, compared to $8.9 million for 2023. This 13.14% increase was primarily comprised of:

    • Investment brokerage commission income of $2.6 million in 2024, compared to $2.2 million in 2023.

    • Mortgage banking activities of $1.8 million in 2024, compared to $1.5 million in 2023.

    • Gain on termination of interest rate swaps of $1.1 million in 2024, compared to $793,000 in 2023.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $30.4 million in 2024, compared to $29.0 million in 2023. This 4.73% increase was primarily comprised of:

    • Compensation and benefits expense of $17.7 million in 2024, compared to $17.5 million in 2023.

    • Occupancy and equipment expense of $4.3 million in 2024, compared to $3.7 million in 2023.

    • Data processing expense of $1.3 million in 2024, compared to $1.0 million in 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $956 million as of the end of 4Q24, a 0.87% increase from the end of 3Q24's $948 million, and a 4.02% increase from then end of 4Q23's $919 million. These net increases were comprised of:

    • Cash and cash equivalents ended 4Q24 at $20.8 million, compared to $23.8 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $40.0 million as of the end of 4Q23.

    • Securities - available-for-sale increased to $77.1 million, compared to $80.9 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $52.7 million as of the end of 4Q23.

    • Net loans ended 4Q24 at $768 million, compared to $753 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $739 million as of the end of 4Q23.

  • Total deposits as of the end of 4Q24 were $814 million, compared to $809 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $799 million as of the end of 4Q23. These net increases were comprised of:

    • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $158 million as of the end of 4Q24, from $162 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $160 million as of the end of 4Q23.

    • Interest-bearing deposits increased to $656 million as of the end of 4Q24, from $647 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $639 million as of the end of 4Q23.

  • Borrowed funds increased to $61.1 million as of the end of 4Q24, from $57.0 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $40.0 million as of the end of 4Q23.

  • Total equity at the end of 4Q24 was $55.4 million, compared to $55.5 million as of the end of 3Q24, and $55.8 million as of the end of 4Q23.

  • Book value per share was $25.66 ($21.51 tangible) at the end of 4Q24, compared to $25.74 ($21.55 tangible) as of the end of 3Q24, and $25.94 ($21.84 tangible) as of the end of 4Q23.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

2024

2024

2023

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

10,981

$

10,819

$

10,056

Investment securities:

Taxable

827

906

506

Tax-exempt

38

39

69

Dividends

224

190

139

Total interest and dividend income

12,070

11,954

10,770

Interest expense

Deposits

3,956

3,686

3,496

Borrowed funds

763

1,233

410

Total interest expense

4,719

4,919

3,906

Net interest income

7,351

7,035

6,864

Credit loss expense (benefit)

(216

)

(28

)

993

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

7,567

7,063

5,871

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

337

356

345

Interchange income

336

375

328

Investment brokerage commission income

697

646

606

Mortgage banking activitives

262

588

420

Trust fee income

115

97

76

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

541

111

100

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

2

47

2

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

92

100

67

Other income

16

47

14

Total noninterest income

2,398

2,367

1,958

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

4,212

4,559

5,412

Occupancy and equipment

1,103

1,063

992

Interchange expenses

203

174

179

Data processing

425

318

187

Professional services

165

125

177

Advertising

190

223

185

FDIC premiums

187

176

152

Other expenses

1,185

933

1,082

Total noninterest expenses

7,670

7,571

8,366

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

2,295

1,859

(537

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

330

316

(187

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,965

$

1,543

$

(350

)

Earnings (loss) per share

$

0.91

$

0.72

$

(0.16

)

Dividends per share

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Full-Year Ended

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

2024

2023

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

42,534

$

37,964

Investment securities:

Taxable

3,298

1,965

Tax-exempt

177

361

Dividends

733

479

Total interest and dividend income

46,742

40,769

Interest expense

Deposits

15,170

10,725

Borrowed funds

3,553

1,542

Total interest expense

18,723

12,267

Net interest income

28,019

28,502

Credit loss expense

4,585

1,269

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

23,434

27,233

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

1,372

1,356

Interchange income

1,369

1,349

Investment brokerage commission income

2,578

2,203

Mortgage banking activitives

1,823

1,484

Trust fee income

465

365

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

867

887

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

77

56

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

1,070

793

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

365

224

Other income

92

190

Total noninterest income

10,078

8,907

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

17,680

17,459

Occupancy and equipment

4,260

3,739

Interchange expenses

708

650

Data processing

1,319

988

Professional services

580

525

Advertising

827

723

FDIC premiums

741

675

Other expenses

4,239

4,224

Total noninterest expenses

30,354

28,983

Income before income tax expense

3,158

7,157

Income tax expense (benefit)

323

1,139

Net income

$

2,835

$

6,018

Earnings per share

$

1.32

$

2.81

Dividends per share

$

0.68

$

0.68

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

2024

2024

2023

4Q24

3Q24

4Q24

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

10,628

$

12,642

$

10,243

Other short-term investments

10,174

11,199

29,766

Total cash and cash equivalents

20,802

23,841

40,009

Securities - available-for-sale

77,072

80,867

52,658

Securities - held-to-maturity

19,442

19,722

20,866

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,786

9,786

7,295

Loans held for sale

3,658

3,664

2,259

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,289; $9,484;

and $10,198 at 4Q24; 3Q24; and 4Q23, respectively

768,430

752,660

739,461

Premises and equipment, net

18,708

18,546

19,136

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Mortgage servicing rights

3,121

3,198

2,979

Real estate owned

152

151

130

Bank-owned life insurance

15,402

16,158

15,832

Accrued interest receivable

3,405

3,504

3,099

Other assets

10,577

10,201

9,914

Total assets

$

956,389

$

948,132

$

919,472

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

157,782

$

162,254

$

159,899

Interest-bearing

656,077

646,734

639,039

Total deposits

813,859

808,988

798,938

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

61,100

57,000

40,000

Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less

unamortized debt issuance costs of $81; $102; and $164

at 4Q24; 3Q24; and 4Q23, respectively)

14,919

14,898

14,836

Accrued interest payable

2,600

2,190

1,654

Other liabilities

8,502

9,540

8,276

Total liabilities

900,980

892,616

863,704

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,159,191 shares at 4Q24;

2,156,941 shares at 3Q24; and 2,150,191 shares at 4Q23

2,159

2,157

2,150

Additional paid-in capital

8,699

8,660

8,556

Retained earnings

53,398

51,801

52,029

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(8,847

)

(7,102

)

(6,967

)

Total stockholders' equity

55,409

55,516

55,768

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

956,389

$

948,132

$

919,472

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.