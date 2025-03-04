Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, today announces the appointment of Christophe Thurieau, Executive Director Research at Servier, as a member of the Board of Directors.

Christophe Thurieau, a healthcare executive with more than 35 years of experience in the field, is joining the OPM team as an independent member of the Board of Directors. His nomination for a four-year term will be submitted to a vote by shareholders at the General Meeting on June 25, 2025.

Christophe Thurieau, Ph.D, holds a doctorate in biochemistry from the Pierre and Marie Curie University (Paris VI), and completed pre and postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA. He is currently Executive Director Research at Servier, where he manages the research centers in France, Denmark, Hungary and the USA. Before joining Servier in April 2017, Christophe Thurieau worked at Ipsen from 1996 to 2017. After holding various positions of increasing responsibility in Research and Development at Ipsen, in 2009 he became President of Ipsen Innovation and Senior Vice-President of Global Scientific Affairs. He is the author of more than 30 original research articles published in international scientific journals and holds 25 patents.

Christophe Thurieau said: "I am very proud to put my expertise at the service of OPM's development as a member of the Board of Directors. OPM commitment to research and development, combined with the expertise of its teams, paves the way for major advances in the treatment of oncology patients and therapeutic resistance."

Philippe GENNE, Chairman and CEO and co-founder of OPM, added:"I am happy and proud to welcome Christophe Thurieau to the company's board of directors. His expertise in pharmaceutical research and development will be very valuable to us at this precise moment in our history. After many years of working together, he knows the company well, its values and its projects, having shared several of them, and we are honored by his trust."

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to the discovery of treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical trials: OPM-101, for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases and immuno-oncology, demonstrated high target engagement and absence of toxicity in its phase I trial in healthy volunteers. Phase Ib/IIa is scheduled to start at the beginning of 2025. OPM-201, initially licensed out to Servier for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its Phase I trial in healthy volunteers in 2024 and returned to the OPM portfolio.

These two molecules come from the Nanocyclix® technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small macrocyclic kinase inhibitors that are highly effective and selective. Today, we have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's two other technology platforms are:

(i) OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence, in partnership with Servier for the search of targets in pancreatic cancer,

(ii) PROMETHE® for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy, for which we have signed a partnership agreement with Navigo and are currently discussing partnerships with other vectorization companies.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, in the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and has 14 employees.

Further information: oncodesign.com

