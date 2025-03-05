DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Context Protocol, a blockchain designed to power the AI economy

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Context Protocol, a blockchain designed to power the AI economy 05-March-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Context Protocol, a blockchain designed to power the AI economy London, UK, 5 March 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder, and investor, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Advisory Services agreement with Context Protocol ("Context Protocol"), a Layer 1 blockchain designed to power the AI economy by enabling verified AI Domains for trusted data exchange between AI agents, humans, and organizations. Coinsilium will provide strategic guidance and expertise in tokenomics, partnerships and market positioning to support Context Protocol's development. Context Protocol: the foundational layer of the AI economy As AI interactions increasingly replace traditional web interfaces, the need for verified, trustworthy data becomes critical in order to combat the rise in misinformation and AI-powered fraud. Context Protocol addresses this by creating a blockchain-based infrastructure where verified entities (such as municipalities, businesses, and individuals) can manage AI Domains, ensuring transparent and authenticated information sharing. This system is built on Decentralised Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, allowing AI agents to access verified knowledge bases while maintaining privacy controls. The project leverages partnerships with LayerZero, Gelato Rollup Stack, and the Aethir community, ensuring high-speed transactions, scalability, and decentralized AI verification. The project's vision is to reshape the internet for AI-driven interactions, ensuring that AI agents operate in a transparent, secure, and verifiable digital environment. The Context Protocol ecosystem token 'TEX' The platform introduces 'TEX', the native token that supports transaction fees, staking for validators, and governance participation. The roadmap includes testnets, community-driven incentives, and a full mainnet launch by mid-2025, with key partnerships such as Yellow Capital ensuring liquidity and Tier 1 exchange listings at Token Generation Event (TGE). Context Protocol is currently raising USD3 million through a SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens), AI name service (AINS) sale, and token sale, aimed at expanding Context Protocol marketing, technology, and sales efforts, particularly within the smart city sector. Strategic Advisory Services Under the terms of the advisory agreement, Coinsilium will provide Context Protocol with comprehensive strategic guidance and support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and typically governed by mutual confidentiality agreements. Agreement terms often include a success payment, which is usually a fixed fee denominated in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, or in project digital tokens, payable upon the successful completion of a project's Token Generating Event ("TGE"). While these fees can be significant, the inherent volatility of digital currencies can lead to fluctuations in their total valuation. Alex Puig, CEO at Context Protocol, commented: "In the upcoming months, we will see a shift from websites to a new form of sharing and verifying data, where the web loses prominence and AI-based solutions take its place. In a world where millions of agents transact and share information, we need a new way to verify data that will be used for everything-payments, bookings, reviews, etc. This is the end of the web and SaaS solutions as we know them. Say hello to an AI-driven safe internet. Together with our partner, Coinsilium, we are bringing this vision to life, leveraging their expertise to create a new standard for secure, verified digital interactions. " Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, commented: "I have known Alex Puig, CEO of Context Protocol, for nearly a decade and have closely followed his journey as a visionary CTO and entrepreneur. As the AI agentic economy emerges as a key transformative trend for the second half of this decade, its potential to reshape society is undeniable. While it shares fundamental principles with the blockchain economy, its impact will be accelerated by the agility and fluidity of the agentic model. Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Context Protocol

Context Protocol is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to power the AI economy by enabling verified AI Domains for trusted data exchange between AI agents, humans, and organizations.

