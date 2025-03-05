Ratos AB: Ratos's Annual and Sustainability Report 2024: A significant and financially strong year

Ratos's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024 is now available on www.ratos.com.

In 2024, Ratos took important steps with the mergers of Knightec and Semcon (formation of Knightec Group) and of HENT and SSEA Group (formation of Sentia) and with the reconstruction of Plantasjen. The underlying results are the best to date since Ratos became a profit-driven Group. All segments except Consumer increased their earnings, and cash flow remained strong in a cautious market.

Free cash flow 2024 amounted to SEK 2,098m, corresponding to 90% of adjusted EBITA, which amounted to SEK 2,329m. Net sales amounted to SEK 32,125m. Leverage (excluding finance leases, adjusted) amounted to 1.2x.

"The consolidation of Knightec Group and Sentia will continue 2025 with the aim of creating shareholder value through increased profitability. The mergers are already generating synergies and more are expected in 2025, from knowledgesharing and improved efficiency to attracting more customers in more complex assignments and projects. The objective of the reconstruction of Plantasjen was achieved, and the measures taken have significantly improved the company's prospects to ensure greater financial stability through lower costs, lower debt and lower tied-up working capital. The work carried out during the year and our strong financial position lay the foundation for a positive, exciting year in 2025, when we are also seeing indications that the market will improve," says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO, Ratos.

Sustainability has been integrated into Ratos's business strategy for many years. During 2024, Ratos strengthtened its ambitions by introducing new sustainability targets for climate impact and gender equality, and joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"We are now setting ambitious, science-based targets to reduce our carbon footprint, while also promoting gender equality throughout our organisation by establishing a target for the share of women and men in senior positions. We need to work more strategically to reach the entire talent pool when we recruit new employees and ensure that our sustainability targets are in line with the Paris Agreement. Sustainability isn't just a responsibility, it's an important driver of long-term profitability, ensuring that our operations continue to generate returns," says Josefine Uppling, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Ratos.

The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024 (in Swedish) can be ordered on Ratos's website.

Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 15 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 32 billion in net sales (December LTM). We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.