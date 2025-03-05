WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Wednesday said it launched NovoCare pharmacy, that provides home delivery of all doses of the company's weight management medicine Wegovy at a reduced price of $499 per month.The offer is designed to support cash paying patients without insurance coverage.This announcement follows the recent FDA decision that the shortage of this medicine is resolved, with all dose strengths of Wegovy meeting or exceeding both current and projected U.S. demand, the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX