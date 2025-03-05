Eastman Chemical: Eastman: Versatility of Naia Renew Featured at Première Vision Paris 2025

Naia champions sustainable progress through versatile fibers and key collaborations.

Eastman

The versatility of Eastman Naia Renew staple fiber was spotlighted at Première Vision Paris in mid-February. The curated display featured a diverse array of fabrics and garments developed in collaboration with various partners and brands.

Visitors explored Naia Renew collections showcasing the fiber's sustainability and ability to enhance both performance and aesthetic appeal across a variety of applications, including woven, knitted and blended fabrics. These styles offer performance benefits such as durability, quick-drying properties, skin-friendly softness and superior comfort.

"Première Vision Paris provided a key platform for Eastman Naia to connect with designers, brands and innovators," said Ruth Farrell, general manager of Eastman's textiles division. "We welcomed the opportunity to share the responsible vision of Naia to create sustainable style for everyone."

Farrell participated in a panel discussion, "How savoir-faire is reinventing the living world," that explored innovative, bioengineered and biobased materials. Panelists discussed lab-grown alternatives reshaping fashion's relationship with nature.

"The potential of Naia fibers is already inspiring brands worldwide," Farrell said. "This is evident in the numerous commercial garments and market-ready applications that were on display, showcasing how Naia has become a staple in shops and wardrobes everywhere."

Naia Renew partners with leading European mills that were also highlighted at Première Vision Paris. These mills bring advanced textile expertise and sustainability initiatives to the table.

"These collaborations support the shift toward nearshoring," Farrell explained. "This approach helps reduce lead times, streamline logistics and minimize transportation-related emissions, ultimately lowering the overall environmental footprint. Furthermore, these partnerships ensure Naia Renew staple fibers are integrated into high-quality fabrics that meet the demands of today's fashion industry, paving the way for a more sustainable future."

Two featured partners at Première Vision included Riopele from Portugal and Pakipek from Turkey. Riopele has adopted Naia Renew fiber to create sustainable spun yarns and high-performance fabrics, while Pakipek integrates the fiber into its environmentally responsible womenswear textiles.

"This partnership with Eastman represents a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability," said Angela Telles, product manager from Riopele. "It demonstrates how companies from diverse backgrounds can collaborate to create a more circular future."



"Through our collaboration with Eastman, Pakipek utilizes acetate yarn to produce staple fiber products that offer exceptional softness and enhanced sustainability," said Serkan Bükümcü board member of Pakipek. "This innovative blend delivers superior comfort while supporting eco-friendly practices. We take pride in contributing to a more sustainable future for a better world."

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

