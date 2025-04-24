WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $182 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $1.91 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $2.290 billion from $2.310 billion last year.Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $182 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $2.290 Bln vs. $2.310 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX