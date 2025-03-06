BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues (BOUYY.PK) reported fiscal 2024 net profit from continuing operations of 1.2 billion euros, up 21% from last year. Current operating profit from activities was 2.5 billion euros compared to 2.4 billion euros, previous year.Fiscal 2024 sales were 56.75 billion euros, up 1%. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 1% year-on-year.For 2025, Bouygues group targets a slight increase in sales and current operating profit from activities from 2024.The Board of Directors will ask the AGM to approve a 2024 dividend of 2.00 euros per share, up 5.3% relative to 2023.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX