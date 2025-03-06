Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
06.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Coinsilium Group Limited: Investor Q&A on Forza! and Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Investor Q&A on Forza! and Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Investor Q&A on Forza! and Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy 
06-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Investor Q&A on Forza! and Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy 
Addressing Shareholder Inquiries Amid U.S. Crypto Treasury Reserve Developments 
 
Gibraltar, 6 March 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN), a Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is 
pleased to provide an update on the rationale behind the establishment of its 100%-owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) 
Limited ("Forza!"), and its role in the Company's cryptocurrency treasury strategy. 
On 3 February 2025 the Company provided an update to the market on its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, including the 
formation of Forza! as a dedicated entity for treasury management. 
In response to numerous shareholder and market participant inquiries, this update provides further insight into Forza! 
's objectives, operational approach, and strategic positioning. 
U.S. Executive Order on Crypto Treasury Reserve Signals New Era for Digital Assets 
On 2nd March 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a "Strategic Crypto Reserve", which would set up the 
United States to buy and sell cryptocurrency, with a core focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum and select U.S. issued digital 
assets also included. This landmark decision underscores the increasing institutional and governmental recognition of 
Bitcoin as a legitimate treasury reserve asset and reinforces the strategic importance of structured treasury 
management in the evolving digital economy. 
Analysts expect continued volatility in the near term, as institutional players react to the shifting policy landscape, 
whilst investor interest in digital assets remains strong. Coinsilium therefore sees this as an opportune time to 
strengthen its position and through Forza!, the Company is leveraging its experience and strategic foresight to ensure 
it is well-placed to take advantage of the evolving digital asset economy. 
Investor Q&A 
In response to numerous shareholder inquiries, the Company has compiled a series of questions and answers to provide 
further clarity on Forza!'s objectives, its role within Coinsilium's broader strategy, and its positioning in the 
evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Given the significance of this development, the Company recognises the importance of 
addressing key areas of interest and ensuring investors have a clear understanding of Forza!'s strategic direction and 
purpose. 
1.   Why did Coinsilium set up Forza!? Why manage its cryptocurrencies in a separate vehicle? 
Coinsilium established Forza! as a dedicated treasury management vehicle, to provide a structured and independent 
framework for managing the Company's digital asset holdings strategy. As an investment and advisory firm, Coinsilium's 
primary focus is on identifying and supporting high-potential Web3 businesses. While cryptocurrencies form part of its 
financial assets, they are not the core business activity of Coinsilium. 
By structuring its crypto holdings under a separate, dedicated entity, Coinsilium aims to achieve several strategic 
objectives: 
   -- Clearer Market Transparency: Forza! provides a clear and structured way for Coinsilium to report on the 
  group's crypto holdings without them being intertwined with its broader investment activities. 
   -- Efficient Treasury Management: Forza! is designed to actively optimise the Company's crypto assets, 
  including generating yields and returns through strategic initiatives. Rather than simply holding assets, Forza! 
  will operate as a specialised treasury entity with the flexibility to manage its crypto holdings effectively. 
 
   -- Alignment with Investor Expectations: Forza! enables Coinsilium to provide discrete yet effective updates 
  on its crypto treasury performance while maintaining a clear distinction from its core business model. 
   -- Integration of Otomato Technology: Otomato is a Web3 protocol that enables automated trading strategies 
  and is a project that Coinsilium has directly invested in. Forza! provides a unique environment to showcase 
  Otomato's technology and by integrating Otomato, Forza! is not only leveraging an advanced automation solution for 
  decentralised crypto trading but also demonstrating the real-world application of a technology in which Coinsilium 
  holds a strategic interest. By integrating Otomato, Forza! can explore automated strategies for optimising its 
  treasury. 
   -- Strategic Synergies with Coinsilium: Forza! creates an ideal setting for demonstrating advanced treasury 
  management solutions, reinforcing Coinsilium's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain technologies. This 
  aligns with Coinsilium's investment in Otomato, allowing for the structured deployment of new technologies while 
  showcasing their practical benefits to the market. It allows for the structured deployment of new technologies in 
  real-world applications, ensuring both operational efficiency and market visibility for Otomato's capabilities. 
 
   -- Regulatory Compliance and Governance: To ensure compliance with Gibraltar's regulatory framework, 
  Coinsilium has engaged Hassans International Law Firm. This appointment reflects the Company's commitment to 
  maintaining high operational and legal standards as it implements its strategy. 
Beyond managing its own treasury, Coinsilium recognises the growing need for strategic solutions in the broader 
cryptocurrency treasury space and is also exploring opportunities to provide insights and services that can support the 
growing number of organisations considering their own cryptocurrency treasury adoption. This aligns with an emerging 
trend and highlights the significant long-term potential of this sector. 
By establishing Forza! Coinsilium is creating a dedicated vehicle for managing digital assets efficiently, 
transparently, and strategically, reinforcing its position as a leader in the evolving Web3 investment landscape. 
1.   How much of a focus will Forza! have on Bitcoin in relation to other cryptocurrencies? 
Coinsilium recognises Bitcoin as an emerging treasury reserve asset. With its finite supply, decentralised nature, and 
growing recognition as a store of value, Bitcoin will be a central component of Forza!'s long-term treasury strategy. 
To optimise treasury performance and generate yields, Forza! will also hold stablecoins, which provide liquidity and 
support yield-generation mechanisms, including the use of Otomato technology. This approach is aimed to ensure a 
balanced and efficient management of treasury assets. 
Coinsilium announced on 21 January 2025 that it has engaged James Van Straten, Senior Bitcoin Analyst at CoinDesk, as a 
strategic advisor to support Forza!'s treasury strategy. With his deep expertise in Bitcoin markets, allocation 
strategies, and risk management, he will play a key role in helping Forza! optimise its Bitcoin exposure while 
maintaining the flexibility needed for effective treasury management. His guidance will ensure that Forza!'s approach 
aligns with industry best practices for long-term asset growth and strategic positioning. 
Forza!'s aim will be to balance Bitcoin's long-term strength with yield-generating opportunities from other digital 
assets, whilst managing downside exposure. The overarching strategy will be to steadily increase Forza!'s Bitcoin 
holdings while maintaining an optimised and actively managed treasury. 
3. How will Forza! impact the Company's other activities, such as investing in and advising crypto start-ups? 
Forza! has been established as a complementary and synergistic entity within the Coinsilium group. Rather than 
distracting from Coinsilium's core investment and advisory activities, Forza! is expected to enhance the Company's 
ability to operate efficiently by providing a dedicated vehicle for cryptocurrency treasury management. 
   -- No Disruption to Existing Activities: Coinsilium will continue its focus on investing in and advising 
  Web3 and blockchain start-ups, leveraging its deep sector expertise and established network. 
   -- Strategic Synergies: Forza! creates operational efficiencies by ensuring that the Company's 
  cryptocurrency holdings are managed in a structured and optimised manner. 
   -- Potential for Growth: As Coinsilium's revenues and investment realisations increase, there is scope for 
  Forza! to strengthen its cryptocurrency reserves, further aligning with the Company's broader financial goals. 
 
   -- New Opportunities: Over time, Forza! may be expected to provide additional strategic funding 
  opportunities for Coinsilium's investments, enabling a more dynamic capital deployment strategy. 
Coinsilium remains committed to expanding its investment footprint while ensuring that Forza! acts as an engine for 
long-term growth within the Coinsilium group. 
4. Will Forza! provide regular updates on its cryptocurrency treasury performance? 
Forza! aims to provide updates on its overall performance in line with Coinsilium's reporting framework. As a 
100%-owned subsidiary, it operates within the Company's structured reporting process. The Company recognises the 
importance of transparency and expects to provide regular updates to the market on Forza!'s performance as a distinct 
business unit. 
5. How will Forza! implement Otomato technology, and what will its rollout process be? 
Forza! will integrate Otomato technology as part of its broader cryptocurrency treasury strategy. The technology is 
already proving itself, and we anticipate it will play a key role in optimising Forza!'s treasury performance. However, 
Forza! will take a pragmatic approach to its rollout, conducting trials and working closely with advisors to fine-tune 
its implementation.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
