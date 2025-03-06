EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group's public bond offer ends already tomorrow



06.03.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Eleving Group will end the public offering for its senior secured and guaranteed Eurobonds with an annual rate of return of 10% on March 7, 2025, at 15:30 EET. Please note that subscription deadlines may vary across different banks and platforms. To ensure participation, the company recommends completing the subscription well before 15:30 EET.



The new Eurobonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4), maturing on October 31, 2028, are offered with a coupon rate of 13% p.a. and quarterly interest payments. The respective bonds have a nominal value of EUR 100.00 and are issued at a price of 109% plus accrued interest for a 42-day period, with an expected yield to maturity of approximately 10%.



Investors in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Germany can subscribe to the bonds through their custodian banks, and the minimum investment required via banks is 10 bonds, with the exception of Swedbank Latvia, where the minimum order is set at 180 bonds. Meanwhile, all retail investors can subscribe to the respective bonds also via the Mintos marketplace, where the minimum investment is EUR 50.



The new bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Regulated markets on or around March 14, 2025. As communicated before, the company has waived the right to prepay the 2023/2028 Eurobonds earlier than October 31, 2026.



The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg is available on the Company's website at https://eleving.com/investors .



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has reached EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.



