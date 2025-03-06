Lemongrass Communications AG
Evolva AGM: Clearway Capital launches Campaign to Revive Evolva in a Call for Strategic Overhaul
Frankfurt, March 6, 2025 - Clearway Capital GmbH, advisor of the Clearway Capital Partners Fund, an alternative investment fund (collectively "Clearway") and the largest shareholder of Evolva Holding SA ("Evolva" or "the Company") ISIN CH1262055788, is calling for urgent changes the Company following years of catastrophic value destruction for shareholders.
Clearway has outlined a strategic plan aimed at unlocking the latent value within Evolva's assets while ensuring that capital is allocated efficiently and responsibly. At the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on March 27, 2025, Clearway will propose the election of a new Board of Directors to steer the company toward sustainable value creation.
"Evolva requires an owner-minded leadership with the skills and track record to drive sustainable value creation." said Gianluca Ferrari, Founder of Clearway Capital. "More of the same cannot be expected to produce different outcomes. Our ambition is to change that."
Clearway urges all shareholders to vote in favor of new leadership at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is an opportunity for shareholders to protect their capital and revive the company.
For further details, please refer to the Presentation available at clearwaycp.com/materials.html.
About Clearway Capital:
Clearway Capital Partners is an alternative investment fund that invests in special situations in Western European markets where seeks to unlock value through responsible ownership. With a focus on protecting investor rights and ensuring fair treatment of stakeholders, Clearway Capital actively advocates for transparent and equitable corporate practices. The firm is committed to maximizing value for investors while leaving a positive impact on society.
