Evolva AGM: Clearway Capital launches Campaign to Revive Evolva in a Call for Strategic Overhaul



06.03.2025 / 16:40 CET/CEST





Media Release Evolva AGM: Clearway Capital launches Campaign to Revive Evolva in a Call for Strategic Overhaul Frankfurt, March 6, 2025 - Clearway Capital GmbH, advisor of the Clearway Capital Partners Fund, an alternative investment fund (collectively "Clearway") and the largest shareholder of Evolva Holding SA ("Evolva" or "the Company") ISIN CH1262055788, is calling for urgent changes the Company following years of catastrophic value destruction for shareholders. Clearway has outlined a strategic plan aimed at unlocking the latent value within Evolva's assets while ensuring that capital is allocated efficiently and responsibly. At the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on March 27, 2025, Clearway will propose the election of a new Board of Directors to steer the company toward sustainable value creation. A History of Failure: Why Change is Needed Value Destruction : Evolva's share price has plummeted by ~98% since the current members of the Board joined the Company, with investors losing virtually all their capital.

: Evolva's share price has plummeted by ~98% since the current members of the Board joined the Company, with investors losing virtually all their capital. Board and Management Compensation at Shareholders' Expense : despite continued losses, Evolva's management and board, under the oversight of Mr. Schindler and Mr. In-Albon, have collected CHF 9.3 million in compensation, with approximately one fifth of Company's cumulative revenue allocated to senior management and board remuneration.

: despite continued losses, Evolva's management and board, under the oversight of Mr. Schindler and Mr. In-Albon, have collected CHF 9.3 million in compensation, with approximately one fifth of Company's cumulative revenue allocated to senior management and board remuneration. Consistent Financial and Strategic Missteps : Evolva has posted CHF 289 million in losses since FY2020

: Evolva has posted CHF 289 million in losses since FY2020 Lack of Transparency and Good Governance: the current Board attempted to liquidate the company in 2023 without fully exploring alternative solutions, only pausing after pressure from its largest shareholder. Clearway's Plan to Unlock Evolva's Remaining Value Clearway believes Evolva still holds significant value, but it requires bold and immediate action: 1. Maximizing Net Asset Value Evolva holds CHF 318 million in tax loss carryforwards, which could provide between CHF 20-40 million in value for a profitable acquirer.

The company's public listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange has strategic importance and should be leveraged effectively rather than abandoned.

The company must seek to eliminate its cash burn. 2. A Broader Approach to Strategic Transactions We understand that the Board has narrowly focused on healthcare-related deals, limiting potential value-creating opportunities.

Evolva must prioritize strategic transactions solely with profitable, cash-generating businesses with low-risk business models and predictable revenues, and avoid any deals with early-stage ventures, particularly biotech. 3. Governance Overhaul and Financial Discipline Clearway is proposing a new Board of Directors composed of experienced professionals who will not take any compensation.

A strict capital allocation strategy will eliminate unnecessary costs and prevent further cash burn. A Defining Moment for Evolva Shareholders "Evolva requires an owner-minded leadership with the skills and track record to drive sustainable value creation." said Gianluca Ferrari, Founder of Clearway Capital. "More of the same cannot be expected to produce different outcomes. Our ambition is to change that." Clearway urges all shareholders to vote in favor of new leadership at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is an opportunity for shareholders to protect their capital and revive the company. For further details, please refer to the Presentation available at clearwaycp.com/materials.html .

Contact for Media: Lemongrass Communications

Susanne Mühlemann

susanne.muehlemann@lemongrass.agency

+41 79 223 70 81 Contact for Investors: Clearway Capital GmbH

info@clearwaycp.com About Clearway Capital: Clearway Capital Partners is an alternative investment fund that invests in special situations in Western European markets where seeks to unlock value through responsible ownership. With a focus on protecting investor rights and ensuring fair treatment of stakeholders, Clearway Capital actively advocates for transparent and equitable corporate practices. The firm is committed to maximizing value for investors while leaving a positive impact on society. Additional features:



