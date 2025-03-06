Fragbite Group AB: Config launches the Nordics' largest ad network in gaming and esports

Fragbite Group AB's (publ) subsidiary Fragbite AB today launch advertising network Config Ads. The network will be the Nordic region's largest in gaming and esports with over a hundred connected channels and websites. The subsidiary has signed partnership agreements with Raptive, one of the world's top ten largest digital media companies with 226 million users, and Overwolf whose platform has over 100 million connected gamers every month. More partnership agreements are expected in the near future.

"Advertising buyers no longer need to have expert knowledge in order to reach gamers and esports fans. Config has successfully been activating brands towards this hard-to-reach audience for many years, both creatively and tactically, and the challenge with tactical campaigns has always been that gaming and esports channels are too fragmented and niche. We are now solving that problem. Through Config Ads, we provide an integrated hub that both enables and ensures high-qualitative reach towards target audiences. In addition to broadening our business with an additional revenue model, Config Ads will also help facilitate Config's core business," says Daniel Pereaux, CEO of Fragbite AB and Config.

Ahead of the launch, Config has signed agreements with two leading global advertising networks: Raptive och Overwolf. The agreements allow for a large number of high-quality, carefully selected gaming and esports channels and websites with powerful reach to be part of Config Ads' offer. More partnerships are expected to be announced in the near future.

"Partnering with Config Ads unlocks powerful new opportunities for Raptive and our advertisers, providing direct access to premium inventory in the Nordics-a critical region where we've not previously had dedicated sellers. Config Ad's expertise in high-performance sales combined with our massive scale of quality gaming, entertainment, and tech creators maximizes advertiser ROI while expanding our global programmatic leadership," says Marla Newman, EVP of Sales, Raptive

"Gaming audiences are among the most engaged and valuable in digital advertising, yet reaching them effectively has long been a challenge due to fragmentation. By partnering with Config Ads, we're helping to simplify access to this audience while ensuring premium in-game and esports ad placements. Overwolf's proprietary ad tech enables brands to connect with over 100 million monthly gamers across top titles like Minecraft, Fortnite, and League of Legends, and we see this collaboration as a powerful step toward unlocking the full potential of gaming advertising," says Uri Marchand, VD, Overwolf.

Config Ads' strategy is based on gaming making up the core of the advertising network, instead of being only a part of it, as with other networks in the Nordic region. All channels and websites that will be included in Config Ads have been carefully reviewed by Fragbite AB's team to ensure that they are relevant to the Nordic gaming and esports audience. Advertising via Config Ads will be offered both via programmatic purchase and direct orders.

To enable a wide launch and expansion of the new business, Config has entered into a partnership agreement with Leeads, one of Sweden's leading advertising companies. Leeads will be a technology partner to and reseller of Config Ads.

About Raptive

Raptive is a media company built for content creators and is home to one of the internet's largest and most diverse audiences. As of December 2024, it ranked among the top 10 largest global digital media companies, reaching an audience of 226 million. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with a suite of monetization, audience, and business solutions that enable creators to turn their talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. Raptive's creator-first model has paid creators $2.5 billion and propelled Raptive to its a leading position as #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle. Raptive is a premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences.

About Overwolf

Overwolf is the guild for in-game creators. With over 1,500 games supported, 178,000 creators, and 100 million monthly active users, Overwolf is the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps, mods, private game servers and premium websites. Built for creators by creators, Overwolf is on a mission to unite the in-game creator community and empower them to make a living doing what they love - developing truly awesome gaming experiences. In 2024, Overwolf paid over $240 million to in-game creators.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer

em@fragbitegroup.com

Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.