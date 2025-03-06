Regulatory News:

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL):

Pascal Touchon joins the Board of Directors

40 years of international experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, holding operational and strategic leadership positions, and serving on the boards of both American and European companies,

Former Global Head of Strategy and Business Development then Global Head of the Cell Gene division at Novartis Oncology, where he led the development and global launch of the world's first approved cell gene therapy,

Currently Chairman of the Board of Atara Biotherapeutics (US), Director at Ipsen, and advisor to Jeito Capital, an investment fund dedicated to biopharmaceutical companies.

This governance evolution is part of an ongoing process to enrich the expertise within the Board of Directors, ensuring robust support for Medincell's accelerated growth.

Philippe Guy, Chairman of Medincell, said: "Our mission is to define the best strategies to create a lasting impact on global health while continuing to generate value. Strengthening and diversifying expertise within our Board aligns with this goal. Pascal's international experience, gained within major corporations and biotech companies, will be invaluable in driving innovation at Medincell, fostering new strategic partnerships, and optimizing our organization."

Pascal Touchon, newly appointed Board Member, said: "The Medincell team has proven that it is possible to build a biopharmaceutical company based on innovation and collaboration, creating value for both patients and shareholders. I believe Medincell's potential is still immense, far beyond what has already been achieved. I'm joining the Board, sharing the ambition of creating even more value while preserving a business model that benefits patients and everyone who contributes to Medincell's success."

Co-opted by Medincell's Board of Directors, Pascal Touchon will serve until the next Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will decide on his appointment and a new term.

Sabri Markabi steps away as a Board Member but assumes advisory role

Sabri Markabi said: "It has been an honor and a remarkable journey working with the Medincell teams over the years. Today, patients are benefiting from our technology, and I have no doubt that many more will in the years to come. Reaching this level of maturity is a rare achievement. We can take pride in what we have accomplished and look to the future with confidence."

Philippe Guy said: "Sabri has played a key role as a Board Member during a pivotal period for Medincell. On behalf of the entire team, I sincerely thank him for his valuable contributions. We are delighted to continue benefiting from his expertise."

Christophe Douat, CEO and Board Member, added: "I thank Sabri for his commitment and contribution during decisive years for Medincell. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Pascal, whose expertise, experience, and human values will be valuable assets in supporting our company in this new era and contributing to its success."

Current composition of the Board of Directors

Phillipe Guy, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the ESG Committee, Member of the Audit Committee, Member of the Compensation Committee

Christophe Douat, Director, CEO

Tone Kvåle, Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Virginie Lleu, Director, Chairman of the Compensation Committee

Elisabeth Kogan, Director, Member of the ESG Committee

Pascal Touchon, Director



Sabri Markabi, non-voting Board Observer

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

medincell.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306854638/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau/ Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94