Veolia North America: Veolia To Operate and Maintain Metro Vancouver Waste-to-Energy Facility

Veolia strengthens its activities in Canada and announces the signing of a strategic contract with Metro Vancouver (a federation of 21 municipalities, one electoral area, and one treaty First Nation totaling over three million residents) to manage the operations and maintenance of its waste-to-energy facility.

180,000 megawatts of electricity produced every year by processing about one quarter of Metro Vancouver's waste.

In line with its objectives to produce low-carbon local energy Veolia will be assisting the Region with the development of a district energy system to triple the amount of energy the facility can recover by using some of the steam generated through the combustion of garbage to provide heat and hot water to up to 50,000 homes.

Already strongly established and committed in Canada, Veolia announces that it will assume operations and maintenance of the Metro Vancouver Waste-to-Energy Facility, located in Burnaby, in Canada.

The facility processes about one quarter of Metro Vancouver's waste producing approximately 180,000 megawatts per year of electricity (enough to power 16,000 homes) and recovering about 5,000 tonnes of recyclable metal per year. Metro Vancouver is also developing a district energy system that will triple the amount of energy the facility can recover, by using some of the steam generated through the combustion of garbage to provide heat and hot water to up to 50,000 homes in Vancouver and Burnaby.

The operations and maintenance contract is for five years with two potential five-year extensions in the amount of up to $245 million for operations, maintenance and capital replacement work at the Metro Vancouver Waste-to-Energy Facility effective Mach 3, 2025.

"We are very proud to continue to work with Metro Vancouver to provide this safe, reliable, and essential waste management service to the region," declared Denis Chesseron, Country Director and CEO - Veolia Canada "As a global leader in ecological transformation, we don't just want to provide a high-quality service. We want to establish increasingly efficient models based on our combined expertise. Veolia is currently present in 44 countries around the world and our goal is to capitalize on our experience to lead ambitious and high-performance projects. This is what we are doing here in Burnaby, in line with our GreenUp strategic program in which local low-carbon energy production is a growth booster: we are using our expertise to help develop a system that will triple the amount of energy recovered by the facility to provide heat and hot water to the local network."

Veolia has operated in Canada since 1978 providing water, waste and energy services and technologies to municipal and commercial customers. In addition to the Metro Vancouver facility, Veolia also operates 60 other waste-to-energy facilities globally that generate 5.76 terrawatts of clean energy and 3 terrawatts of heat. Veolia also has an extensive background and expertise in district energy projects operating systems.

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

