Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021
NASDAQ
06.03.25
21:41 Uhr
5,770 US-Dollar
-0,390
-6,33 %
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2025 21:38 Uhr
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced its participation in the 37th Annual Roth Conference to be held Sunday, March 16th to Tuesday, March 18th at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

CEO Allan Evans will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

For investors interested in meeting with Unusual Machines, please contact your ROTH Capital representative or Investor Relations at investors@unusualmachines.com

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Contact:

CS Investor Relations
Investors@unusualmachine.com
917-633-8980

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



