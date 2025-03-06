Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced its participation in the 37th Annual Roth Conference to be held Sunday, March 16th to Tuesday, March 18th at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

CEO Allan Evans will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

For investors interested in meeting with Unusual Machines, please contact your ROTH Capital representative or Investor Relations at investors@unusualmachines.com

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com .

Contact:

CS Investor Relations

Investors@unusualmachine.com

917-633-8980

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

