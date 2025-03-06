Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT)

Highlights

Dexterra generated strong results from continuing operations for 2024 with consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion, an increase of 8.1% compared to the prior year. The increase in revenue was due to organic growth, strong natural resource market activity levels and the contribution from the CMI Management LLC ("CMI") acquisition. For Q4 2024, Dexterra generated consolidated revenue of $247.8 million, an increase of $16.6 million, compared to Q4 2023. The increase was driven by the above, partially offset by lower camp demobilization and installation project activity in Asset Based Services ("ABS") compared to Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2024 was $107.4 million (2023 - $106.8 million). Support Services ("SS") EBITDA rose significantly to a record $74.1 million, an increase of 36.8%. This was offset by lower 2024 EBITDA from ABS as expected due to the abnormal level of wildfire activity in 2023. These 2024 developments were consistent with management's plans to increase the scale and profitability of the Support Services business. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $26.6 million compared to $23.6 million in Q4 2023. This increase is a result of stronger revenues and margins in Support Services offset by lower volumes in ABS as several large projects were demobilized in Q4 2023.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") was $74.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $57.8 million in 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA conversion to FCF was 69.5% as compared to 54.1% in the prior year and reflected strong operating results and working capital management and nominal cash taxes payable as the company utilized tax loss carryforwards.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, net earnings from continuing operations were $7.6 million and $37.5 million, respectively, compared to $8.3 million and $35.8 million in 2023. Our continuing operations delivered a return on equity of 13.3% in 2024 and 12.5% in 2023. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.58 cents in 2024 compared to $0.55 cents in 2023.

In connection with the ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), Dexterra purchased and cancelled 1,177,100 common shares in 2024 at a weighted average price of $6.72 per share for a total consideration of $7.9 million. Dexterra plans to remain opportunistic with share buybacks in 2025 as we believe our shares are undervalued.

Dexterra paid dividends of $0.35 during the year and declared a dividend for Q1 2025 of $0.0875 per share for shareholders of record at March 31, 2025, to be paid April 15, 2025.

In Q4 2024, Dexterra repositioned its business from an operational and external segmented reporting perspective into SS and ABS.

This news release contains certain measures and ratios, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, Return on Equity, and Free Cash Flow that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. The method of calculating these measures may differ from other entities and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other entities. See "Non-GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" of the Corporation's MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 details which is incorporated by reference herein.

Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Summary



Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31,

(000's except per share amounts) 2024 2023(1) 2024

2023(1)

Revenue $ 247,758 $ 231,196 $ 1,003,027 $ 927,776

Adjusted EBITDA(2) 26,558 23,567 107,438

106,774

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue(2) 10.7% 10.2% 10.7%

11.5%

Net earnings from continuing operations(1)(3) 7,584 8,291 37,540

35,810

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes(4) (669 )

(8,594) (17,447 )



(9,060 ) Net earnings (loss)(3) 6,915 (303 )

20,093

26,750

Earnings (loss) per share











Net earnings from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted 0.11 0.13 0.58

0.55

Total net earnings per share, basic and diluted 0.11 0.00 0.31

0.41

Total assets 524,890 607,088 524,890

607,088

Total loans and borrowings ("Net Debt") 67,859 89,615 67,859

89,615

Free Cash Flow(2) 52,701 57,133 74,680

57,783



(1) The comparative numbers have been restated as the Modular business was classified to discontinued operations in Q1 2024.

(2) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP measures" section for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, and Free Cash Flow and to the "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures" section for the related calculations.

(3) Acquisition costs in pre-tax earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $nil and $0.4 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, charges included a $1.6 million contract loss provision (Q4 2023 - $0.7 million recovery), $2.7 million in restructuring and other costs (Q4 2023 - $nil), and a $2.2 million impairment charge (Q4 2023 - $nil). Please see "Non-GAAP measures" section for additional details.

(4) Net loss from discontinued operations includes $1.8 million related to transaction and closing costs for the year ended December 31, 2024, and a $0.7 million and $2.0 million loss on sale for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively (three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 - $nil). The working capital adjustment was recorded in Q4 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Annual Operational Analysis





Three months ended December 31,



Years ended December 31,

(000's)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue:























Support Services $ 206,472

$ 174,659

$ 811,180

$ 734,340

Asset Based Services

41,286



56,537



191,847



192,936

Corporate, Other and Inter-segment eliminations

-



-



-



500

Total Revenue $ 247,758

$ 231,196

$ 1,003,027

$ 927,776

Adjusted EBITDA:















Support Services $ 18,209

$ 12,203

$ 74,133

$ 54,205

Asset Based Services

13,896



15,596



56,215



70,896

Corporate, Other and Inter-segment eliminations

(5,547 )

(4,232 )

(22,910 )

(18,327 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,558

$ 23,567

$ 107,438

$ 106,774

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue















Support Services

8.8 %



7.0 %



9.1 %



7.4 %

Asset Based Services

33.7 %



27.6 %



29.3 %



36.7 %



Support Services

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $811.2 million, an increase of 10.5% compared to 2023. The increase is primarily driven by the acquisition of CMI which added $66.1 million in revenue and organic growth including several new larger contracts that were mobilized in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $74.1 million, an increase of 36.8% compared to 2023. The main factors for the overall increase in Adjusted EBITDA include the acquisition of CMI, improved Adjusted EBITDA margins in Facilities Management which were 6.3% in Q4 2024 and strong occupancy at multiple large camps. In 2024, our Support Services business was also successful in replacing the unprecedented wildfire hospitality activity in 2023 with new long-term contracts. Collectively, these factors resulted in a significant net positive impact on Adjusted EBITDA and margins which are expected to exceed 8% over the longer-term.

For Q4 2024, Support Services revenues were $206.5 million, an increase of 18.2% over Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million in Q4 2024 compared to $12.2 million for Q4 2023 and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 8.8% in Q4 2024 compared to 7.0% in Q4 2023. Drivers of the increases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are consistent with the factors mentioned above.

Asset Based Services

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $191.8 million a decrease of $1.1 million compared to $192.9 million in 2023. The decrease is due to a more normalized wildfire season in 2024 compared to 2023, which was mostly offset by the strong utilization of assets including mobilization of new long-term contracts in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $56.2 million, a decrease of $14.7 million compared to $70.9 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 29.3% compared to 36.7% in 2023. The lower Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2024 is due to the mix of business (i.e. unprecedented wildfire camp construction activity occurred in 2023 versus new contract mobilization activity in 2024). Adjusted EBITDA margins in this business in the future are expected to fluctuate between 30% to 40% depending on the mix of business.

For Q4 2024, ABS revenues were $41.3 million compared to $56.5 million in Q4 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the demobilization activity of wildfire support camp equipment in Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.9 million compared to $15.6 million for Q4 2023 and Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of revenue was 33.7% in Q4 2024 compared in 27.6% in Q4 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 2024 is related to stronger camp equipment rentals in 2024 versus more demobilization activity in Q4 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Debt was $67.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $102.2 million at Q3 2024. The decrease in debt from Q3 2024 was expected as our accounts receivable from the strong summer activity levels were converted into cash as the business moved out of its normal seasonal peak activity period in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBITDA conversion to FCF was 69.5% for the 2024 year as compared to 54.1% in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA conversion to FCF is expected to continue to be above 50% over the medium-term, with Q3 and Q4 experiencing the highest conversions to FCF as a result of the seasonality of the Support Services business. We will continue to have the benefit of paying nominal income taxes in 2025 as the Corporation's 2025 tax installments will not be payable until early 2026.

Additional Information

A copy of Dexterra's Consolidated Financial Statements ("Financial Statements") for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") have been filed with the Canadian Securities Regulatory authorities and are available on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca and Dexterra's website at dexterra.com . The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the reporting currency is in Canadian dollars. Additional history of comparative information under our new segmentation is also available on our website under Investors & Governance and is for informational purposes only.

Conference Call

Dexterra will host a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 7, 2025 to discuss the 2024 year-end and fourth quarter results.

To access the conference call by telephone the conference call dial in number is 1-844-763-8274

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events by selecting the webcast link. An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until April 6, 2025, by dialing 1- 855-669-9658, passcode 3578869.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

The following provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest measure under GAAP for items presented throughout the news release:

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, (000's) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 7,584 $ 8,291 $ 37,540 $ 35,810 Add:







Share based compensation (recovery) 1,200 (236 ) 4,557 1,778 Depreciation & amortization 9,612 8,661 35,205 34,975 Equity investment depreciation 87 439 974 1,613 Finance costs 2,364 3,242 13,058 13,438 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 15 1,042 (354 ) 935 Asset impairment(1) - - - 2,210 Income tax expense 5,696 2,788 16,097 11,694 Contract loss provision (recovery)(2) - (660 ) - 1,596 Restructuring and other costs(3) - - 361 2,727 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,558 $ 23,567 $ 107,438 $ 106,774

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation recognized an asset impairment of $2.2 million on excess camp assets which it was selling.

(2) Contract loss provision (recovery) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 of $0.7 million and $1.6 million was driven by the settlement of an onerous Support Services contract with a customer and provision for an onerous Support Services contract related to the right-sizing of the Support Services portfolio, respectively.

(3) Restructuring and other costs for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $0.4 million include expenses related to the acquisition of CMI during the year. Restructuring and other costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 of $nil and $2.7 million, respectively include costs related to the CEO and CFO transitions of $1.9 million and demobilization and restructuring costs of $0.8 million.

Free Cash Flow



Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, (000's) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows from continuing operating activities $ 58,150 $ 62,779 $ 96,481 $ 81,728 Sustaining capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1,424 ) (600 ) (2,754 ) (2,625 ) Finance costs paid (1,986 ) (2,799 ) (12,165 ) (13,013 ) Lease payments (2,039 ) (2,247 ) (6,882 ) (8,307 ) Free Cash Flow $ 52,701 $ 57,133 $ 74,680 $ 57,783

Return on Equity



Years ended December 31, (000's) 2024 2023 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 37,540 $ 35,810 Average total shareholders' equity(1) $ 282,984 $ 286,999 Return on Equity (%) 13.3 % 12.5 %

(1) Average total shareholders' equity is calculated as the average of beginning total shareholders' equity and ending total shareholders' equity for the year.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. Forward-looking information may relate to Dexterra's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "continue"; "forecast"; "may"; "will"; "project"; "could"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "outlook"; "target"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "might"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding Dexterra's future operating results and economic performance, including return on equity and Adjusted EBITDA margins; capital allocation priorities, acquisition strategy; its capital light model, market and inflationary environment expectations, asset utilization, camp occupancy levels, its leverage, discontinued operations, FCF, wildfire activity expectations, U.S. tariff impacts, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, market recovery, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities regarding Dexterra. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to Dexterra, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Dexterra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: the ability to retain clients, renew existing contracts and obtain new business; an outbreak of contagious disease that could disrupt its business; the highly competitive nature of the industries in which Dexterra operates; outsourcing of services trends; reliance on suppliers and subcontractors; cost inflation; U.S. tariff impacts; volatility of industry conditions could impact demand for its services; a reduction in the availability of credit could reduce demand for Dexterra's products and services; Dexterra's significant shareholder may substantially influence its direction and operations and its interests may not align with other shareholders; its significant shareholder's 51% ownership interest may impact the liquidity of the common shares; cash flow may not be sufficient to fund its ongoing activities at all times; loss of key personnel; the failure to receive or renew permits or security clearances; significant legal proceedings or regulatory proceedings/changes; environmental damage and liability is an operating risk in the industries in which Dexterra operates; climate changes could increase Dexterra's operating costs and reduce demand for its services; liabilities for failure to comply with public procurement laws and regulations; any deterioration in safety performance could result in a decline in the demand for its products and services; failure to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; inability to develop and maintain relationships with Indigenous communities; the seasonality of Dexterra's business; inability to restore or replace critical capacity in a timely manner; reputational, competitive and financial risk related to cyber-attacks and breaches; failure to effectively identify and manage disruptive technology; economic downturns can reduce demand for Dexterra's services; its insurance program may not fully cover losses. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Note 23 to the Financial Statements contained in its most recent Annual Report filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Dexterra is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any time, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

